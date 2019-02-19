Nuovo trend sui social: selfie di contestazione a Salvini
Cronache

Karl Lagerfeld Ã¨ morto a 85 anni, ecco chi era uno dei guru della moda
Politica

Domiciliari per genitori Renzi, ex premier: capolavoro mediatico
Cronache

"Diabolik sono io", ecco il trailer del docu-film
Culture

Caso Diciotti, no al processo a Salvini dalla Giunta del Senato
Politica

Posa, Cooperativa Liberi Tutti: "Il progetto Thub06"
Economia

Profumo, Compagnia di San Paolo:"Educazione minorile per un Paese migliore"
Economia

Malattie rare, 100 mln l'anno su Ssn e previdenza
Politica

Le evidenze di Dan Flavin: i leggendari neon da Cardi a Milano
Culture

Genitori Renzi ai domiciliari, pres. Toscana Rossi: "Non strumentalizzare vicenda"
Politica

Quaglia, CRT:" L'unione di diverse realtÃ  Ã¨ un importante valore aggiunto"
Economia

Le creature visionarie di Theo Jansen in mostra a Milano
Culture

Salvini in divisa, Gabrielli: "Ministro dell'Interno unica autoritÃ  di pubblica sicurezza"
Politica

Diciotti, i senatori PD protestano davanti la Giunta dopo il voto
Politica

Genitori Renzi, legale: entro martedÃ¬ interrogatorio garanzia
Cronache

Latte, Centinaio: "Da Ue no aiuti di Stato ma supporto compilazione bando europeo da 191mln"
Politica

Diciotti, Gasparri: "16 voti a favore della mia proposta di negare autorizzazione"
Politica

I 5 ristoranti piÃ¹ costosi del mondo
Costume

Federici, Ubs: "Mercati dei capitali, buon diversificatore di portafoglio"
Economia

Le 5 migliori localitÃ  low cost dove trasferirsi
Costume

Avidity Science™ Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence

- Commenting on the golden anniversary milestone, Doug Lohse, CEO said, "The same commitment to quality and innovation established in 1969 by the company's founders, Bill and Sylvia Edstrom, will remain our focus as we look ahead to the next 50 years.  We are proud of our role in the life changing research, and we want to sincerely thank our customers for the trust they have placed in Avidity Science."

Avidity Science's commitment to quality and safety are reflected in the certification to ISO 9001:2015 across both of its manufacturing sites in the US and the UK.  Avidity Science has received a variety of awards and recognitions, including UK business awards, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year and being recognized within an elite group of companies in Wisconsin to receive the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) award from OSHA, which honors businesses maintaining an exemplary safety program with an injury and illness rate below the national average for its industrial classification.  

Avidity Science will celebrate its golden anniversary through a series of communication updates and special events throughout the year to honor and recognize team members and customers. There will be announcements on the latest developments with new products and technology updates, such as the upcoming launch of Watchdog EX™, the newest control and monitoring solution offered by Avidity Science.  Updates will continue to appear on the newly redesigned Avidity Science website.

Join the celebration and take a walk through a half-a-century worth of history and developments by visiting www.AvidityScience.com/50years.  #50YEARS&BUILDING

About Avidity Science: Avidity Science is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier in automated animal watering systems, water purification and treatment systems, environmental monitoring software, and laboratory equipment, serving the scientific research community. Headquartered in Waterford, Wisconsin, Avidity Science includes the Edstrom animal watering solutions, the UK-based company previously known as Triple Red, and most recently CT Chemicals in Lebanon, Ohio.

For more information about the 50th anniversary and company, please visit: www.AvidityScience.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823191/Avidity_Science_50th_Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Lagerfeld morto a 85 anni Addio al genio di Chanel e Fendi

Costume

Lagerfeld morto a 85 anni
Addio al genio di Chanel e Fendi

