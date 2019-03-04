4 marzo 2019- 17:59 Award-Winning Las Olas Isles Fort Lauderdale Estate Situated On Property Once Owned By The Late Wayne Huizenga Heads To Auction

- NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A 17,350+-square-foot waterfront estate, built upon property once owned by the late billionaire Wayne Huizenga, will sell in April via Concierge Auctions. Located in Las Olas Isles — a private, elevated peninsula near downtown Fort Lauderdale — Casa Bella Fortuna is currently listed for $36.25 million and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Hot Listings Miami TV star and executive producer Katrina Campins of The Campins Company. Bidding will be open April 9th -12th via conciergeauctions.com. The sale will consider accepting a portion of the final sale price via Bitcoin.

"Intracoastal properties like this are considered gems of Fort Lauderdale, offering more value than oceanfront," stated Campins. "Known to attract, high-profile CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, hedge fund managers and music executives, the exclusive community of Las Olas epitomizes the luxe lifestyle."

Completed in 2015, 534 Bontona Avenue was constructed by local entrepreneur and angel investor Jim Barnett, who purchased the property from Huizenga and was inspired to recreate the Doge's Palace in Venice. Recipient of 13 architecture and design awards for its craftsmanship and landscaping, the home boasts hand-painted murals by the late Buckingham Palace artist Leonard Pardon; architectural details by famed architect Jeffrey W. Smith; and interior design by NYC-based Bunny Williams. The 27-room estate features five-bedroom suites with private balconies, a panic room, gym, massage room, yoga room, and two home offices.

Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool, kitchen, space for a tennis/basketball court, golf putting green, an area to develop a two-bedroom guest suite, 750 feet of water frontage, and 350 feet of dockage to accommodate a mega yacht.

"Despite its grand stature, Casa Bella Fortuna provides a warm and relaxing environment," stated Barnett. "Our vision was to create a statement property and we handpicked the best team to bring that vision to life."

The upcoming auction follows the recent sale of Playa Vista Isle in nearby Hillsboro Beach, which set the record for the highest sale ever achieved at a U.S. auction as well as the highest sale in Broward County.

