AWE 2019 and a High Number of Concurrent Activities and Forums Ready to Take Place in Shanghai

- The plan for the AWE 2019 activities is as follows:

GTIC 2019 | 5th Global Technology Innovation Conference on AI Chip, co-hosted by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, will focus on ecology, architecture and applications. Relevant leaders of the China Semiconductor Industry Association will be invited, while top companies like Intel, Qualcomm, Baidu, Huawei, Synopsys and Haier will also attend the forum to share their latest research and success in AI chips.

At AWE2019, the organizer will continue to host the China Real Estate Fine Decoration Forum -- Modern Kitchen Summit, which was jointly created by the China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the China Real Estate Association and Association for Modern Kitchen Germany. At the event, the Top 100 Real Estate Purchasing Groups will be invited to participate in the summit to obtain a full understanding about the tremendous changes in the home appliance industry and the real estate industry engendered by consumption increases in 2019.

The Global Media Day will also be hosted at AWE2019 on March 14, including a tour for international media delegates throughout the day. During the preparation for AWE2019, a stream of media spotlights and reports about the AWE surfaced overseas. At the Global Media Day, China Household Electrical Appliances Association will review the overall situation and trend of China's home appliance industry and reveal the preparations and features for AWE2019. The Global Media Tour around the wonderful show space will follow after the event.

