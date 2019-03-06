Spazio, a Baikonur i preparativi per il lancio della Soyuz Ms-12
Turkish Cargo riporta leoni di un circo nel loro habitat naturale
Spazio, l'Italia lancia Prisma: osserverÃ  la Terra come mai prima
Torna in scena a Milano "Aggiungi un posto a tavola"
Legittima difesa, Fi espone striscioni, Fico sospende Aula
"Tutto inizia da un'idea": su Google 350 mostre sulle invenzioni
Stupro in stazione, De Gregorio (Eav): "Una tragedia, stupratori arrestati grazie a telecamere"
A Milano festa anni '90 per celebrare l'arrivo di Captain Marvel
Amore e femminicidio nel nuovo album di Carmen
Renault porta a Ginevra la quinta generazione dell'iconica Clio
Papa Francesco: "Liberiamoci dai tentacoli del consumismo"
Napoli, 24enne stuprata sulla Circumvesuviana: fermati 3 giovani
Citroen festeggia a Ginevra 100 anni, focus su concept Amione
A Napoli le richieste per il reddito: San Gennaro fai il miracolo
Governo, Conte: dazi unilaterali non conducono da nessuna parte
Papa: "Ceneri perchÃ© di ricchezza, potere, successo nulla resta"
Di Maio: "Per la Tav ore decisive", ma ancora non c'Ã¨ accordo
MercoledÃ¬ delle Ceneri, Papa Francesco in processione all'Aventino
Reddito di cittadinanza, nessuna coda a Milano in Posta e ai Caf
Peugeot a Ginevra con l'attesissima 208, anche 100% elettrica
AWE 2019 and a High Number of Concurrent Activities and Forums Ready to Take Place in Shanghai

- The plan for the AWE 2019 activities is as follows:

GTIC 2019 | 5th Global Technology Innovation Conference on AI Chip, co-hosted by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, will focus on ecology, architecture and applications. Relevant leaders of the China Semiconductor Industry Association will be invited, while top companies like Intel, Qualcomm, Baidu, Huawei, Synopsys and Haier will also attend the forum to share their latest research and success in AI chips.

At AWE2019, the organizer will continue to host the China Real Estate Fine Decoration Forum -- Modern Kitchen Summit, which was jointly created by the China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the China Real Estate Association and Association for Modern Kitchen Germany. At the event, the Top 100 Real Estate Purchasing Groups will be invited to participate in the summit to obtain a full understanding about the tremendous changes in the home appliance industry and the real estate industry engendered by consumption increases in 2019.

The Global Media Day will also be hosted at AWE2019 on March 14, including a tour for international media delegates throughout the day. During the preparation for AWE2019, a stream of media spotlights and reports about the AWE surfaced overseas. At the Global Media Day, China Household Electrical Appliances Association will review the overall situation and trend of China's home appliance industry and reveal the preparations and features for AWE2019. The Global Media Tour around the wonderful show space will follow after the event.

Interested parties can apply for free tickets on awe.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831533/CHINA_HOUSEHOLD_awe_2019.jpg


Barbie, 60 anni e non sentirli Una bambola per la chef italiana

Barbie, 60 anni e non sentirli
