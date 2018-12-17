17 dicembre 2018- 18:50 AWE 2019 releases new theme: Falling in love with AI - Smart Life

- Relying on China's world-famous home appliance manufacturing industry and the stable development of consumer market, AWE has been recognized as a top 3 of the world's famous home appliance and electronic consumer events with 135,000 sqm exhibit area and 290,000 visitors. AWE 2019, hosted by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, will be held from 14th -17th March, 2019, in Shanghai, China.

AI was already a hot word at last year's AWE. Global AI Chip Innovation Forum, hosted at AWE for the first time, was packed with attendees, signaling the enthusiasm of the industry towards the upcoming AI era. Home appliance enterprises were ready to break boundaries by offering AI-equipped products and services. Haier rolled out an AI-equipped smart home solution, first of the industry, established an open smart home innovation platform, and created an open eco system along with its partners, setting an example for the industry. Midea unveiled its new strategy called "the new era of human-machine interaction" last year, expanding its portfolio from HVAC and home appliances to include smart manufacturing, smart logistics and smart retailing. At Huawei's Hi-Link exhibition area, we found that its clients spanned almost half of the home appliance industry including Midea, Haier, Skyworth, Changhong, Vanward, Robam, Airmate, Fotile, Chigo, Ecovacs, Little Swan, Joyoung and Galanz.

At AWE 2019, iFLYTEK, Speakin will be part of AWE's Technology Park, ready to bring more energy to the show. With Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent getting involved in the development of open cloud platforms and eco systems, we believe more brands will be able to connect through platforms, which could be a benefit for both home appliance makers and consumers.

China's home appliance industry is going smart, high-end and customized through an industry upgrade. AI is the backbone of future smart life as well as a reason behind people's affection in smart life.

Please save the date and apply for the free tickets at awe.com.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799299/AWE_2019.jpg