Azorean Regional Government Protects 150,000 km of Ocean in New Protected Areas

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura
Politica

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione
Cronache

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook
Economia

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi
Spettacoli

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"
Politica

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri
Politica

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z
Economia

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"
Spettacoli

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"
Politica

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio
Cronache

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2
Economia

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi
Politica

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"
Spettacoli

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro
Scienza e tecnologia

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana
Cronache

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco
Spettacoli

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi
Politica

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto
Economia

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto


Azorean Regional Government Protects 150,000 km of Ocean in New Protected Areas

- The Regional Government of the Azores announced the implementation of new marine protected areas covering 15% of the Azorean Exclusive Economic Zone. This decision corresponds to a new international alliance between the Regional Government of the Azores, the Oceano Azul Foundation and the Waitt Institute under the aim of promoting marine conservation, the sustainable use of the Azores, and the valorization of the region's unique natural heritage, through the Blue Azores  program.

According to the President of the Regional Government of the Azores, Vasco Cordeiro, this partnership will span generations, because this, "Work will not conclude in the time defined in this memorandum. We should view this work not as a point of arrival, but rather as one more step in the larger goal of preserving the Azores for generations to come."

Ted Waitt, Founder and Chairman of the Waitt Foundation, said: "The vision and leadership of the Regional Government of the Azores is why we are here. With this path to Blue Prosperity, the Azores can be global leader in both marine protection and growing the blue economy. Our partnership will accelerate the Azores' efforts to improve the long-term prosperity of the people while safeguarding the unparalleled marine resources that make the Azores unique."

José Soares dos Santos, president of the Oceano Azul Foundation, believes: "The Azores can be an example on a global scale, in which natural capital is protected, promoted, and valued, with the integral involvement of its major stakeholders: the Azorean community. And, more and more, the world calls for joint actions, concerted efforts."

The Blue Azores program focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of resources, involving education, economics and fisheries management. The Blue Azores is based on the following actions:

The Blue Azores program will also support the Azores and Portugal to achieve the international objectives established by the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the objectives of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

About Oceano Azul Foundation  

Founded in 2017 with the motivation to promote healthier, productive oceans through literacy, conservation and capacity building, the Oceano Azul Foundation serves as a voice for the sustainable use of the ocean.

Based in Portugal, the Oceano Azul Foundation works to position the country as an international leader in ocean-related issues by developing a blue generation and blue economy, while supporting innovation in scientific research. The Oceano Azul Foundation works toward a sustainable future for both humans and the ocean, under its motto, "From the ocean's point of view."

About the Waitt Foundation and Institute  

The Waitt Foundation, established by Gateway, Inc. co-founder Ted Waitt in 1993, specializes in public-private partnership and supports global ocean initiatives with the goal of sustainable, resilient and thriving seas by partnering with unique coalitions of government, philanthropists, NGOs, academics, and businesses. The operational arm of the foundation, the Waitt Institute, partners with committed governments to develop and implement comprehensive, science-based ocean management plans that benefit both the economy and the environment. Learn more at http://www.waittfoundation.org (@WaittFdn)  and http://www.waittinstitute.org (@Waittinstitute).

For media requests, please contact:

Regional Government of the Azores Pedro Caetano, Pedro.AF.Caetano@azores.gov.pt, Press Advisor of the Office of the President of the Regional Government, +351-91-9130314 Gina Macedo, Gina.MA.Macedo@azores.gov.pt, Press Advisor of the office of the Regional Secretary of the Sea, Science & Technology, +351-91-7425055

Oceano Azul Foundation Maria João Soares, mjsoares@jlma.pt, +351-914-237487 Maria Roquete, mariaroquete@jlma.pt, +351-962-068-300

Waitt Institute Shayna Brody, sbrody@waittinstitute.org, +1-719-229-5237


in evidenza
Luke Perry colpito da ictus Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Ansia per l'attore di Beverly Hills

Luke Perry colpito da ictus
Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.