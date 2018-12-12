Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Meloni: fatturazione elettronica follia che farÃ  chiudere tanti
Terrorismo, Salvini: "Nemico Ã¨ alle porte, non tenere testa sotto la sabbia"
Gio Evan si racconta: sono anti-social, le mie poesie sono doni
Manovra, Salvini: "Stufo di due pesi e due misure"
Roma, Raggi: con rogo al Tmb Salario rischio aumento per la Tari
I mondiali, le elezioni e Ronaldo: un anno di ricerche su Google
Attentato a Strasburgo, ecco chi Ã¨ il terrorista ChÃ©rif Chekatt sfuggito alla polizia
Bangkok's festive season hits new heights with 60-storey light show by 7 leading artists

- BANGKOK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok's New Year festivities will hit new heights with 'Beautiful Bangkok', a 60-storey light-and-sound spectacular from 7 top Thai artists under the theme 'The Symphony of Happiness'.

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) will host the high-tech 3D projection mapping and laser show from 18 December to New Year's Eve, drawing Thais and tourists to Ratchaprasong, a district famous for festive displays and 'countdown' parties.

MQDC CEO Mr Visit Malaisirirat said: "Beautiful Bangkok celebrates New Year by commissioning the greatest artists to capture the city's true beauty - the happiness of its people - and confirms Bangkok as Asia's 'countdown city'.

"We worked on 'The Symphony of Happiness' with 7 of Thailand's most famous contemporary artists, offering them the vast canvas of Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard (MRB), a 60-storey residence and the home of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. MRB's striking façade, inspired by magnolia flowers, provides the perfect setting for this huge event."

The 7 artists are P7, Mue Bon, Pai Lactobacillus, Tikkywow, Keep Your Eyes On team, TRK, and Bonus TMC, all from Thailand's thriving 'street art' scene.

MQDC will continue to host 'Beautiful Bangkok' each year, said Mr Visit.

"This is the second year that MQDC will create a sensation with a 'Beautiful Bangkok' light show," he said.

"MQDC will do this every year as our special gift to Thailand. We seek to capture and celebrate the beauty of Thai happiness. The annual shows will spotlight Bangkok as a great place to greet the New Year, a countdown city on a par with Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The show will once again draw a vast audience, amazing and delighting Thais and tourists alike."

This year's spectacular will also make stars of members of the public who post their finest smiles on social media. The show will incorporate 226 of these photos and 20 will also win THB5,000. (Photos must be posted publicly along with a nickname plus #BeautifulBangkok and a tag to MQDC by 17 December.)

Mrs Sasinan Allmand, executive vice president for corporate marketing and communications, said: "Thais celebrate three New Years - 1 January, Chinese New Year, and Thai New Year - so that makes us experts!

"Ratchaprasong is Bangkok's 'countdown district' where you can breathe that magical festive feeling. But with 'Beautiful Bangkok' the season takes a new turn. This jaw-dropping show is also a cultural event, debuting fresh works from first-rank artists to capture the city's true beauty - the happiness of its people."

MQDC has worked on the show with the Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA). RSTA representative Ms. Nattaporn Chevamongkol said: "Spectacular lighting now adorns the buildings of Ratchaprasong, welcoming the people who flock here to shop, dine, relax, or work. The district is a destination that everyone from around the world should visit. Whether through its dining choices or sacred sites like the Erawan Shrine, Ratchaprasong is here to grant New Year blessings."

'Beautiful Bangkok' is at Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard on 18-31 December. On 18 December, 7 performances will start at 7.20pm, 7.40pm, 8.00pm, 8.20pm, 8.40pm, 9.00pm, and 9.20pm. On 19-31 December, 7 shows will run from 7.00pm, 7.20pm, 7.40pm, 8.00pm, 8.20pm, 8.40pm, and 9.00pm, plus a countdown on 31 December at 11.55pm.

More at www.magnolias-ratchadamri.com/happenings.

About MQDC

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) is an international property developer known for its commitment to health and sustainability under a corporate commitment 'for all well-being'. MQDC has developed some of Thailand's highest-profile projects, such as ICONSIAM, and its portfolio includes 3 of the country's 10 tallest buildings. For more information, www.mqdc.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797232/BB_artists.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797233/BB_MRB.jpg

 


Juve, regina degli stipendi in A CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Juve, regina degli stipendi in A
CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

