Economia

Cronache

Motori

Culture

Cronache

Politica

Politica

Cronache

Politica

Politica

Politica

Politica

Politica

Politica

Motori

Politica

Politica

Politica

Politica

Politica

Beijing Intellectual Property Court Confirms Judgment Against Wuxi Hisky Medical for Patent Infringement of Technology Used for Echosens' FibroScan®, Imposes Damages & Orders Halt to Manufacturing and Sales

- Echosens, an innovative high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products dedicated to assessment of chronic liver disease, today announces that the Beijing Intellectual Property Court has confirmed judgment against Wuxi Hisky Medical, manufacturer of FibroTouch, for infringement of the Echosens patent ZL00805083.X protecting the technology used in FibroScan. Wuxi Hisky Medical has been ordered to pay 30 million RMB (3.90 million euros) as damages and orders to cease manufacturing and selling counterfeit products in China.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664145/Echosens_Logo.jpg )

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821420/Fibroscan_Logo.jpg )

Laurent Sandrin, co-founder of Echosens, says, "We believe that this judgment is a major milestone in the enforcement of Echosens' Intellectual Property rights, not only in China but also worldwide. Echosens is maintaining its utmost vigilance and determination to maintain these rights in order to ensure the protection of its entire assets, of its distributors, of its employees and of its shareholders."

Wuxi Hisky Medical may file an appeal, although Echosens will leverage this judgment in markets worldwide.

The ruling of the Chinese court is consistent with two previous decisions obtained by Echosens in Germany. On April 20, 2017 the Regional Court of Düsseldorf ruled that Wuxi Hisky Medical infringed on the European version of the same patent. On appeal, the decision of the regional court was confirmed on March 1, 2018 by the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf, resulting in Wuxi Hisky Medical being banned from offering its products in Germany.

About Echosens  

Echosens is the world's #1 provider of non-invasive medical devices dedicated to assessment of chronic liver disease.

Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver diagnosis with FibroScan®, the unique device using patented and validated VCTE™ for liver stiffness assessment, and CAP™ for steatosis quantification.

FibroScan® device is recognized worldwide as the reference for non-invasive liver diagnosis with more than 2,000 medical publications and 40 guidelines recommendations.

With a wide-reaching international distribution network including France (Paris), the United States (Waltham) and China (Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing), Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 80 countries.

http://www.echosens.com

Echosens - Sophie Ghibellinisophie.ghibellini@echosens.com - +33(0)1-44-82-78-50


Costume

