Belfrics Group announces the launch of its KYC compliant Blockchain - Belrium

Il Natale dei vip sui social, ecco i post e gli alberi condivisi su Instagram
Politica

Il Natale dei vip sui social, ecco i post e gli alberi condivisi su Instagram

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Sacerdoti che protestano sono minoranza, li aiuterÃ² a capire"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "Sacerdoti che protestano sono minoranza, li aiuterÃ² a capire"

Salvini con il cappello di Babbo Natale al Buzzi di Milano
Politica

Salvini con il cappello di Babbo Natale al Buzzi di Milano

Salvini 'assalito' dalle Babbo Natale del Pio Albergo Trivulzio a Milano
Politica

Salvini 'assalito' dalle Babbo Natale del Pio Albergo Trivulzio a Milano

Concerto Natale Quirinale, Noa canta 'La vita e bella' e tutti fanno da coro all'artista
Politica

Concerto Natale Quirinale, Noa canta 'La vita e bella' e tutti fanno da coro all'artista

Concerto Natale Quirinale, Noa dedica brano a Mattarella "Italia sei fortunata ad averlo"
Politica

Concerto Natale Quirinale, Noa dedica brano a Mattarella "Italia sei fortunata ad averlo"

Manovra, Salvini: "Gli do 7, Ã¨ l'inizio di un percorso"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Gli do 7, Ã¨ l'inizio di un percorso"

Salvini: "Se ho ricominciato a fumare? Si ma Ã¨ stato un periodo complicato"
Politica

Salvini: "Se ho ricominciato a fumare? Si ma Ã¨ stato un periodo complicato"

Manovra, Salvini: "A sinistra rosicano ma io tiro dritto"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "A sinistra rosicano ma io tiro dritto"

Elezioni Ue, Salvini: "Se vincerÃ  il cambiamento non dovremo piÃ¹ chiedere il parere a nessuno"
Politica

Elezioni Ue, Salvini: "Se vincerÃ  il cambiamento non dovremo piÃ¹ chiedere il parere a...

Iva, Di Maio: "Non aumenterÃ  neanche i prossimi anni"
Politica

Iva, Di Maio: "Non aumenterÃ  neanche i prossimi anni"

Migranti, Salvini a Open Arms: "Vergognarmi? Decidano i miei figli se essere orgogliosi del padre"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini a Open Arms: "Vergognarmi? Decidano i miei figli se essere...

Manovra, Salvini: "Raddoppiamo personale agenzia beni confiscati, mafie sono merda"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Raddoppiamo personale agenzia beni confiscati, mafie sono merda"

Libia, Conte incontra Al Serraj a Tripoli
Politica

Libia, Conte incontra Al Serraj a Tripoli

Crollo nelle scale, evacuato intero palazzo a Genova
Politica

Crollo nelle scale, evacuato intero palazzo a Genova

Tra lamiere e detriti dopo il passaggio dello tsunami in Indonesia che ha provocato oltre 160 morti
Politica

Tra lamiere e detriti dopo il passaggio dello tsunami in Indonesia che ha provocato...

Il tunnel di luce piÃ¹ lungo d'Europa fa brillare il Natale di Genova
Politica

Il tunnel di luce piÃ¹ lungo d'Europa fa brillare il Natale di Genova

L'eruzione del vulcano Krakatoa che ha provocato il devastante tsunami in Indonesia
Politica

L'eruzione del vulcano Krakatoa che ha provocato il devastante tsunami in Indonesia

La band suona al concerto e lo tsunami travolge palco e pubblico, le terribili immagini
Politica

La band suona al concerto e lo tsunami travolge palco e pubblico, le terribili immagini

Conte esce dal Senato accolto dai suoi sostenitori: selfie e scambi di auguri per il premier
Politica

Conte esce dal Senato accolto dai suoi sostenitori: selfie e scambi di auguri per il...


Belfrics Group announces the launch of its KYC compliant Blockchain - Belrium

- On the successful launch of the Belrium blockchain, the CEO & Founder of Belfrics, Praveenkumar said, "We are extremely delighted to see the mainnet go live. It has been an eventful year for Belfrics and the Belrium blockchain as we focused on getting governments and regulators to evaluate the strength and capabilities of our blockchain, rather than worry about the value of the instrument. Various national IDs, land records, universities, banks and charity organisation will soon be doing live transactions on Belrium blockchain. Our Belfrics Exchange itself is the first user of the Belrium blockchain as the traditional KYC verification system of the exchange will be replaced by Belrium blockchain verification."

Public blockchains have traditionally struggled in terms of adoption with various regulators due to its nature of anonymity. Belrium, on the other hand, has been gaining traction silently due to its unique private and public combination blockchain. Santhosh Palavesh, the Chief innovation Officer of Belfrics Group said,"We have been constantly evolving the capabilities of our blockchain to align with the practical use cases of various industries. Belrium blockchain will have various national government transactions riding on our infrastructure in 2019. Belrium does not process any unverified wallet transaction on its public blockchain. The private blockchain, which is called BKVS (Belrium KYC Verification System) acts as the identity verifier for the wallets. We are the only blockchain to have a stringent financial framework which ensures data security, which is extremely crucial for government authorities."

Along with the mainnet going live, Belfrics is also releasing two Dapps on the blockchain, a certificate issuance Dapp and a payroll Dapp. Praveen said,"These Dapps will give an easy access to small and medium enterprises to experience the capabilities of the distributed ledger technology within their business domain."

About Belfrics:

Globally headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and having its development center in Bengaluru, India, Belfrics is one of the leading blockchain technology firms that runs fiat-currency exchange and blockchain developments across 10 countries. The company was created in 2014 by a group of competent entrepreneurs; who envisioned the opportunities and benefits of blockchain based solutions for the global markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801053/BELFRICS_belrium.jpg  


in evidenza
La Milano verde piace a DiCaprio Beppe Sala lo invita in città

Milano

La Milano verde piace a DiCaprio
Beppe Sala lo invita in città

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.