Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene
Politica

Corsa democratica alla Casa Bianca, Kamala Harris spicca il volo
Politica

Le ballerine del Moulin Rouge tifano per le calciatrici francesi
Politica

A Lampedusa proseguono gli sbarchi di magrebini
Cronache

Vietnam, "Plastic Planet": opere d'arte dai rifiuti di plastica
Politica

Sea Watch ancora ferma, indagata la capitana della nave
Cronache

Ecco le nuove "Charlie's Angels", dal 21 novembre al cinema
Spettacoli

Cybersecurity, per sfide future un nuovo modello protezione dati
Altro

Bacio fra Kate e Meghan: il murales di Tvboy per il Milano Pride
Cronache

Cybersecurity, Bavazzano (Axitea): serve cambio di paradigma
Economia

La foto di gruppo al G20 di Osaka: Trump, Putin, Xi e Bin Salman
Politica

G20 Osaka, manifestanti contro Pechino: stop violazione diritti
Politica

Giorgia come Donna Summer, il video di "I Feel Love"
Spettacoli

Italia-Olanda, le orange in campo per le ultime rifiniture
Politica

La demolizione di Ponte Morandi vista dal drone
Cronache

Ondata di caldo record in Europa. In Spagna vittime e incendi
Politica

Zaia, Regione Veneto:"Un nuovo umanesimo per il Polesine
Video

Starace, Enel:"Futur-e : 23 rinascite"
Video

Pizzoli, Sindaco di Porto Tolle:"Puntare sul turismo"
Video

Galletti, Human Company:"il progetto per Porto Tolle"
Video

Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership established in Beijing

- The BREIP is initiated by Xinhua News Agency and its founding members are well-known news agencies, information service providers, research institutions, chambers of commerce and associations from 26 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.

By creating a sound international communication system for economic information, the BREIP aims to eliminate information asymmetry, provide model, guidance and service for all parties involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, promote policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bond, attract more countries and regions to participate in the Belt and Road construction, build a new cooperation platform and add new impetus to common development.

The establishment of the BREIP marks a new step in the exchange and cooperation between media and research institutions in the field of economic information, according to the participants attending the inaugural conference of the BREIP. With the joint efforts made by the member institutions, the sharing of economic information under the BREIP will promote economic development, mutual benefit and the Belt and Road construction.

Meanwhile, a platform for sharing information and conducting cooperation among member institutions named BRInfo is also launched. Member institutions can share information and research results concerning the Belt and Road-related investment, trade, industry, projects and enterprises via the BRInfo platform in real time, free of charge.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930722/BRIEP_established.jpg


Madonna: spari, cadaveri e poi... Video choc, scoppia la bufera

Madonna: spari, cadaveri e poi...
Video choc, scoppia la bufera

