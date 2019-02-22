BePOSITIVE Wrap-up: LONGi Solar brings MONO PERC to France's PV market

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia
Politica

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 
Politica

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici
Scienza e tecnologia

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione
Sport

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro discriminazioni
Politica

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro...

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore
Economia

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le partite"
Politica

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le...

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus
Scienza e tecnologia

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione"...

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu
Spettacoli

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018
Politica

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al Genoa"
Politica

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al...

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"
Politica

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"
Politica

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre
Politica

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio
Politica

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio


BePOSITIVE Wrap-up: LONGi Solar brings MONO PERC to France's PV market

- The French photovoltaic market is exuberant, and many photovoltaic enterprises have turned their eyes on France. From February 13 to 15, the BePOSITIVE energy exhibition was successfully held in Lyon, France. Compared with the previous exhibition in 2017, the exhibition this year attracted more photovoltaic manufacturers and investors because of the rise of photovoltaic in the past two years and the favorable conditions of the European and French markets.

LONGi Solar, the world leading mono pv manufacturer, brought its bifacial PERC and halfcut-cell products to the exhibition. This is also LONGi's first public appearance in France since entering the French market. In fact, LONGi has been in the French market for more than a year. "In the French and the European markets, the land and other costs are high, the rooftop space is expensive, and the use of higher-efficiency products is of great significance. That's why LONGi provides the product solutions with the best conversion efficiency to France, especially rooftop users. In 2019, we'll supply the French market with halfcut-cell, bifacial and other high-efficiency PERC module products, including 320W 60-cell products," said Nick Wang, EMEA Sales Director of LONGi Solar.

According to Kdi Solar's general manager Jean-Charles Drouvin and business manager Benoît Pecher, "Mono PERC was initially very expensive in the French market and was used only for particularly small rooftop projects and special projects. Thanks to LONGi's continuous investment in the R&D of MONO PERC, the price difference has been narrowed quickly, as a result, MONO PERC can be quickly accepted by the public, and be widely used. It can be said that the high recognition of high-efficiency products in today's photovoltaic market is largely attributable to LONGi's vigorous promotion and development that have made MONO PERC the market mainstream. We believe that LONGi is the only reliable brand!"

Another highlight is that LONGi has been committed to providing France with truly clean green energy that really meets the high requirements for carbon footprint and emissions of the French market. "At present, our monocrystalline factories in Yunnan of China and Kuching of Malaysia have realized the production of photovoltaic products with clean energy such as local hydropower. In the future, we will further devote ourselves to the ideal of 'solar for solar', produce photovoltaic products with photovoltaic energy, and deliver truly clean photovoltaic products to customers in France and Europe," said Nick Wang.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Cronache

Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli
Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.