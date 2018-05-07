Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto
Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana
Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto
Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici
Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"
Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore
Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest
La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un vulcano alle Hawaii
Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''
Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale
Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo
Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"
Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per consultazioni
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio
Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli
Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli
Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo dato il cuore"
Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova
Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"
Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se sei un cane
Bestselling Author Dan Lyons to Deliver a Keynote Address at Postgres Vision 2018

- In his address titled Disrupted: What Makes a Unicorn, Lyons will examine the inner workings of companies that, flush with venture capital, are achieving $1 billion valuations while disrupting the industries of much bigger and more established companies. With an eye toward the lessons these new companies can share, Lyons will help crack the secret code of these so-called "unicorns" with a talk about reinvention, innovation, and creativity by taking a view from the inside. 

"Stable industries are facing upheaval because of faster, more nimble entrants with new ways of approaching established practices, in much the same way that the cloud and open source software has challenged traditional vendors," said Lyons. "These unicorns have a great deal to teach us about innovation if we can study their DNA and turn their best practices into competitive differentiation. Venues like Postgres Vision are where the conversations can become strategic direction." 

Now a frequent speaker and guest lecturer, Lyons draws from his experience as a Marketing Fellow at marketing software provider Hubspot, an experience he chronicled in Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Startup Bubble. He also spent more than two decades as a journalist covering the technology industry; Lyons was Technology Editor at Newsweek and a Senior Editor at Forbes.

He parlayed his insight from covering technology and Silicon Valley for Forbes to launch a satirical blog under the persona of Steve Jobs called The Secret Diary of Steve Jobs. The blog ran for more than five years, building traffic to 1.6 million monthly unique visitors. He also wrote a work of fiction titled Options: The Secret Life of Steve Jobs, a satire about Silicon Valley.

In addition to keynote sessions, the Postgres Vision agenda will include informational panels, and presentations emphasizing the needs of both business decision makers and technical problem solvers. The theme for Postgres Vision 2018 will be "Postgres in the Cloud" and the event will feature a number of presentations that will help organizations prepare strategies for managing data in the cloud. Other topics include migrating from Oracle and other legacy database systems, adoption of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solutions, incorporating agility frameworks and DevOps methods, and new Postgres capabilities.

Visit Postgres Vision 2018 for more information and to register.

About Postgres VisionPostgres Vision focuses on current and future enterprise usage of Postgres and open source data management. This unique event includes insights from technology and business luminaries, Fortune 500 use cases, a look at the open source ecosystem, and long-range outlooks from industry legends. The Postgres Vision conference takes place June 5-6 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Please visit www.PostgresVision.com for the latest updates.

All names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

