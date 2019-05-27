Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa
Sport

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault
Economia

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui
Spettacoli

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv
Spettacoli

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo
Politica

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito
Politica

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento
Politica

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita
Politica

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti
Politica

Europee, Meloni: ora Lega e Fdi sono una maggioranza alternativa
Politica

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 28 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 28 maggio
Cronache

Europee, boom della Lega e crollo M5S. Pd secondo partito
Politica

Infografica - Elezioni Europee, i numeri in Italia
Politica

Europee, Polonia: vince Pis, Coalizione europea seconda a 5 punti
Politica

Europee: in Ungheria il trionfo di Orban, oltre il 50%
Politica

Europee, in Spagna il premier socialista Sanchez grande vincitore
Politica

Europee, in Grecia Tsipras perde e convoca elezioni per giugno
Politica

Zingaretti: ora il PD Ã¨ l'altro polo, verso le elezioni
Politica

Europee: Zingaretti, "i sovranisti a livello europeo falliscono"
Politica

Big Data Expo shows Guizhou's big ambition as China's Big Data Valley

- Guizhou has been on a fast lane to build itself into China's big data valley since it hosted the first China International Big Data Industry Expo in 2015.

Within the past four years, the Expo had become an annual big data event with a focus on industry frontiers and win-win cooperation.

The 2019 China International Big Data Industry Expo ( Big Data Expo) kicks off on May 26. Focusing on "innovative development and digital future", the expo will will include activities such as high-end dialogues, forums, contests, exhibitions and other colorful events, which will spotlight the latest technical innovations and provide an international platform for presentation of hi-tech companies.

"I have been familiar with Guizhou for quite a while. The development of big data as an industry here is now part and parcel of the province's makeup," said by Prof. Reiner Dudziak at the Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany, a judge at the German division of the 2019 China International Big Data Fusion Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Global Competition in an interview with Huanqiu.com as an official media partner of the Big Data Expo.

The 2019 Big Data Expo is expected to witness two breakthroughs, that is, the introduction of guest country of honor mechanism and the Shubo( Big Data Expo) Corridor.

The guest country of honor will hold thematic activities to showcase its achievements in big data development and promote cooperation in big data industry. In addition, Shubo Corridor , running through the Yunyan District, the Guanshanhu District and the Baiyun District of Guiyang City, covers a total area of 74.56 square kilometers. The corridor will be equipped with a digital water curtain and screens and inductive floor tiles to showcase famous people and companies in the big data industry.

Up to now, 156 overseas companies from 25 countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Singapore, Israel, and Canada have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming big data expo 2019. A host of well-known foreign enterprises, such as Google, Dell and Pivotal have confirmed that they will set up booths at the expo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892770/2019_Big_Data_Expo.jpg  


in evidenza
Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO Il suo charleston è un successo

Ballando con le stelle

