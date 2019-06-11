Pitti, le mille sfumature dei colori di Tagliatore
In Europa i rifiuti elettronici sono 9 mln di tonnellate l'anno
Boschi: Tria e Conte fingono di essere al Governo
Il Ceo Wind Tre Hedberg: costruire partnership pubblico-privato
Pitti, i 40 anni di Slam tra tecnica e urban
Nuoro, invasione di cavallette: 2.000 ettari di terreni distrutti
Ungheria, recuperati da Danubio il battello e 4 vittime naufragio
Il nuovo trailer di "Frozen 2 - Il Segreto di Arendelle"
Si sgonfiano le accuse di stupro nei confronti di Neymar
Per Banca 5 (Intesa Sanpaolo) Ã¨ boom del prelievo contanti in tabaccheria
Ue, Tria: disponibili a dialogo serrato e costruttivo
Il 43% di chi cerca casa a Milano vuole sostituire la proprietÃ 
Protesta operai Whirloop a Napoli, i lavoratori urano: â€œDignitÃ ! DignitÃ !â€
Lega per la lotta contro tumori da Mattarella. C'Ã¨ anche Al Bano
"Prima o poi", il nuovo singolo di Renga, scritto con Gazzelle
Disney Italia e Sport Senza Frontiere: nuovo traguardo di solidarietÃ . L'intervista a Daniel Frigo
Ue, Pisapia: "MetterÃ² mie competenze a servizio del Paese"
Conte: impegnati per evitare procedura Ue. No a una manovra bis
Ue, Gozi (En Marche): "Commissario industria nell'interesse nazionale"
Rifiuti, Bratti (Ispra): emendamento end of waste passo avanti
binx health Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Gail Marcus to Board of Directors

- Dr. Marcus is an experienced and respected healthcare leader, having held executive positions in multiple healthcare sectors including services, diagnostics, healthcare provision and managed care.  Dr. Marcus brings an in-depth understanding of the U.S. healthcare reimbursement environment, as well as strong financial and operational leadership experience to the binx board of directors.

"binx is challenging the health care status quo by building an inclusive healthcare delivery platform unlike any other," said Dr. Marcus. "It is an exciting time to join the organization and support the mission to address this critical public health crisis, while laying the foundation for future expansion and evolution."

Dr. Marcus has held leadership positions at Fortune 100 healthcare companies, including United Healthcare and CIGNA, as well as small, private equity backed diagnostic organizations.  She was named one of the top 100 women leaders in Massachusetts in 2014; appointed as one of only fifteen industry leaders selected to advise CMS on diagnostic lab reimbursement; and has an academic appointment at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS University). Ms. Marcus currently serves on the boards of women's health company, Natera, Cambridge Epigenetix, and Triple S Management, the publicly traded Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate in Puerto Rico.

"With our successful clinical study now complete, and our 510(k) on file with the FDA, we are at an important inflection at binx and Gail's deep industry expertise and passion for innovation in women's health are terrific complements to our strategy and path ahead" said Jeffrey Luber, CEO of binx health.

binx health is developing omnichannel testing solutions to meet consumers where they live, work and shop, specifically to first address the epidemic of sexually transmitted infections in the United States and around the world. The Company recently received European CE Mark approval for its proprietary Chlamydia and Gonorrhea (CT/NG) rapid test and has submitted a 510(K) premarket notification to the FDA for clearance. In addition, binx offers a first-of-its-kind, digital/mobile solution for evidenced-based, at-home, physician-ordered testing to bring consumers from "worry-to-well" in the palm of their hands.

About binx health 

binx health™  is the pioneer in anywhere care in women's health for consumers where they live, work and shop. We do this with (1) proprietary, rapid desktop PCR instruments for retail pharmacy, urgent care, primary care, health centers, and any other brick-and-mortar location where onsite, on demand testing and rapid results on par with central lab testing, are paramount, and (2) mobile solutions for at-home, physician-ordered testing that aim to bring consumers from "worry-to-well" in the palm of their hands. Starting with sexually-transmitted infections, we aim to reverse trends of rising infections among young people, and move into broader family health through the expansion of our point-of-care and at home offerings. binx health's investors include financial investors, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Novartis Venture Fund, LSP Venture Capital, BB Biotech, RMI Investments and Technology Venture Partners and strategic investors, Consort Medical (whose wholly owned subsidiary Bespak are the makers of the company's low-cost, proprietary multi-plex cartridges) and China-based Wondfo Biotech.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900412/binx_health_Dr_Gail_Marcus.jpg


GF, ha vinto Martina Nasoni 'Ragazza dal cuore di latta'

GF, ha vinto Martina Nasoni
