Birchgrove Selects Yardi Software to Manage Assisted Living Portfolio

- UK-based provider of assisted living apartments supports growth strategy with the centralised, cloud-based Yardi property management and accounting platform  

Birchgrove has selected Yardi Voyager® to manage its new portfolio of high-quality assisted living apartments designed for residents over 65 years of age. The firm, who sees the offering as an alternative to care homes, living with family or downsizing, will use the Yardi platform for prospect engagement, lease management, property management and core accounting.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )

"At Birchgrove, our priority is to provide beautiful and comfortable rental apartments whilst offering the security and companionship of shared spaces and facilities. We're happy we chose to start our journey with Yardi," said Honor Barratt, managing director of Birchgrove. "By helping us automate and centralise lease management and property accounting, the Voyager platform helps us focus on what matters - our residents."

Funded by socially conscious Bridges Fund Management, Birchgrove is a newly established company. Its portfolio currently includes one completed development in Sidcup, Kent, and two in development in Woking and Ewell Village. The firm chose Yardi to streamline property management, boost operational efficiencies and drive portfolio transparency.

"We're excited Birchgrove chose Yardi as its technology provider in this new assisted living venture," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi Voyager will automate the lease management process to enable Birchgrove to concentrate on delivering exceptional customer service and provide a strong technology foundation for future growth."

About Birchgrove  Backed by Bridges Fund Management, Birchgrove believes that the current housing options for people over 65 exclude retirees who don't want to manage another house purchase. Assisted living for rent is the missing piece in the housing puzzle; not right for all, but perfect for some. For more information, please visit birchgrove.life.

About Yardi  Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.


