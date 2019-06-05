Bitpanda Goes Global: Announcing the Bitpanda Global Exchange and the IEO for the Ecosystem Token BEST

Conte in Vietnam: obiettivo interscambio 10 mld dollari
Conte in Vietnam: obiettivo interscambio 10 mld dollari

Apple dice addio ad iTunes. Stop in autunno, ma arrivano tre app
Apple dice addio ad iTunes. Stop in autunno, ma arrivano tre app

"Ballata per Genova", Amadeus: il 14 giugno siamo tutti genovesi
"Ballata per Genova", Amadeus: il 14 giugno siamo tutti genovesi

75mo del D-Day, 15 aerei d'epoca dagli Usa alla Normandia
75mo del D-Day, 15 aerei d'epoca dagli Usa alla Normandia

MalagÃ² (Coni):"Vincere da grandi , l'importanza del progetto
MalagÃ² (Coni):"Vincere da grandi , l'importanza del progetto

La stoccata degli industriali tedeschi al governo Merkel
La stoccata degli industriali tedeschi al governo Merkel

Preghiera record nella piÃ¹ grande moschea indiana a fine Ramadan
Preghiera record nella piÃ¹ grande moschea indiana a fine Ramadan

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 6 giugno
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 6 giugno

Esplode l'estate romana. Le Terrazze Eur apre, schiaffo al Comune di Roma
Esplode l'estate romana. Le Terrazze Eur apre, schiaffo al Comune di Roma

The Voice 2019 vince Carmen Pierri. Gigi D'Alessio: "Mix tra Elisa e Giorgia"
The Voice 2019 vince Carmen Pierri. Gigi D'Alessio: "Mix tra Elisa e Giorgia"

Sblocca Cantieri, Patuanelli: "Non Ã¨ un compromesso, messe insieme parti migliori dei nostri testi"
Sblocca Cantieri, Patuanelli: "Non Ã¨ un compromesso, messe insieme parti migliori dei...

Conte in Vietnam: â€œHanoi partner strategico in ottica regionaleâ€
Conte in Vietnam: â€œHanoi partner strategico in ottica regionaleâ€

Italia-Vietnam, ConteÂ incontra il premier Xuan Phuc
Italia-Vietnam, ConteÂ incontra il premier Xuan Phuc

Mogol ospite del Canapa Festival 2019 a Castrocaro Terme
Mogol ospite del Canapa Festival 2019 a Castrocaro Terme

Centinaio: non si possono cacciare le navi da crociera da Venezia
Centinaio: non si possono cacciare le navi da crociera da Venezia

Francia, i bleues ricevono la Legion d'onore da Macron
Francia, i bleues ricevono la Legion d'onore da Macron

Salvini: "Categorie come destra e sinistra servono solo a Saviano e Gad Lerner"
Salvini: "Categorie come destra e sinistra servono solo a Saviano e Gad Lerner"

Melania Trump e il "First Husband" Philip incontrano i bambini
Melania Trump e il "First Husband" Philip incontrano i bambini

Nord Corea, Kim Jong Un critica un grande spettacolo di massa
Nord Corea, Kim Jong Un critica un grande spettacolo di massa


Bitpanda Goes Global: Announcing the Bitpanda Global Exchange and the IEO for the Ecosystem Token BEST

Bitpanda, the Viennese fintech with around 1 million users and more than 100 employees is launching the Bitpanda Global Exchange, a digital asset exchange for experienced traders, professionals and institutions. Bitpanda Global Exchange (Bitpanda GE) builds upon the popular, easy-to-use Bitpanda platform, which is the go-to-place to buy, sell and store digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, digitised gold and more in Europe.

Bitpanda GE is available globally for crypto-to-crypto trading. Verified Bitpanda users within the majority of European countries can also deposit Euro, Swiss Franc and British Pound. Bitpanda GE is closely connected to the Bitpanda platform, which means that users can move funds easily between them. Bitpanda GE launches with popular trading pairs such as BTC/EUR, BTC/USDT, ETH/EUR, XRP/EUR, MIOTA/EUR, ETH/BTC, XRP/BTC, MIOTA/BTC, PAN/BTC, BEST/BTC, BEST/EUR and BEST/USDT and many more to come.

"Offering experienced users a way to trade digital assets and building the largest Euro exchange is the next logical step for us. Bitpanda has been around since 2014 and we are a key player in Europe. We can build on a lot of synergies and experience," says Bitpanda CEO Eric Demuth.

As part of the Bitpanda Global Exchange launch, Bitpanda is also launching its first Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). The Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST) is the coin of the Bitpanda ecosystem that offers users a wide range of benefits and perks within the Bitpanda ecosystem. The growing community of around 1 million Bitpanda users will be able to benefit from a wide range of rewards and perks. For example, they will get a reduction of up to 25% on Bitpanda trading fees, gain priority access to the upcoming Bitpanda Launchpad, which will be available later and allow the launch of third party IEOs.

"BEST will play a vital role in Bitpanda's global expansion and in making our vision of democratising personal finance and investing. BEST is the fuel of the Bitpanda ecosystem, which means that the Bitpanda platform, the Bitpanda Global Exchange and future products like the Bitpanda Launchpad will make heavy use of incorporating BEST," says Bitpanda CEO Eric Demuth.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is a fintech based in Vienna, Austria founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer. The company is a firm believer in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies, digitised assets and blockchain technology. Bitpanda's mission is to tear down the barriers to investing and bring traditional financial products to the 21st century. Today, Bitpanda has around 1 million users and more than 100 team members. With a PSD2 payment service provider license, state-of-the-art security and streamlined user experience, Bitpanda has grown into a popular trading platform for newbies and experts alike. Users can currently trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold and over 20 other digital assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897688/Bitpanda_Global_Exchange.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897658/Bitpanda_Logo.jpg

 


