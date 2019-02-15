Usa evitano lo shutdown ma Trump dichiarerÃ  emergenza nazionale
Nevica a Seoul, lo scenario suggestivo a piazza Gwanghwamun
Milano, incendio distrugge appartamento nel centro: nessun ferito
L'appello di Patrick: aiutatemi a sconfiggere il tumore negli Usa
Gilet Gialli, Di Maio: "Non dialogheremo con chi invoca la lotta armata"
Di Maio: "Felice del ritorno dell'ambasciatore francese, lo incontrerÃ²"
Cina, nuovi investimenti in Etiopia: cosÃ¬ Pechino lancia lo sviluppo in Africa
The Wandering Earth, il blockbuster che lancia le ambizioni cinesi nel cinema
Alitalia, Furlan (Cisl): "Livelli occupazionali devono essere garantiti dal piano industriale"
Autonomia, Furlan (Cisl): "Non dÃ  garanzie di tenuta solidale che serve alle comunitÃ "
Autonomie, Fico: "Parlamento deve avere ruolo centrale in questo processo"
Bagarre Camera, Fico: "Mi scuso per aver detto 'arrivederci' ma il resto Ã¨ stato gestito bene"
Federica Carta dopo Sanremo piÃ¹ soddisfatta che mai
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Renzi: "Conte Ã¨ una Fake News, gli hanno fatto credere di essere l'avvocato del popolo"
San Valentino da abolire? Botta e risposta tra Salvini e la Gelmini sui social
Diciotti, Don Ciotti: "Salvini? Chi ha tradito la Costituzione non puÃ² fregarsene"
Tav, Chiamparino: "Analisi commissionata per avere risposta pre confezionata, non sono stupito"
Regionali, Chiamparino: "Spero che i cittadini confermino la squadra di Governo"
Bitstop Unveils Next Generation Bitcoin ATM at EuroCIS Conference

- Bitstop's Bitcoin ATM software platform paired with KIOSK's industry-leading hardware sets a new standard in the Bitcoin ATM Industry, an industry that has grown from nothing five years ago to over 4,000 Bitcoin ATMs in 2018 (coinatmradar.com). Over 1000 Bitcoin ATMs have been installed in Europe with deployments all over Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland and the United Kingdom. Worldwide, new deployments are happening daily.

Bitcoin ATMs allow retailers to monetize unused floor space and drive additional foot traffic to the store. Bitcoin ATMs are becoming more common in typical retail storefronts such as supermarkets, malls, petrol stations, hotels & airports.

On the Bitcoin ATM solution partnership announcement, William Butler, KIOSK CEO, said, "Bitstop is one of the most knowledgeable companies in the Bitcoin ATM industry and we're very happy to be working with them. It's exciting to be on the forefront of a new financial self-service application with such tremendous growth potential."

Andrew Barnard, Bitstop's CEO & Co-Founder, states, "Bitcoin ATMs are one of the few businesses in Bitcoin and Blockchain that can actually produce revenue. That's why we designed an easy Bitcoin ATM solution that other operators can manage along with our support. Our partnership combines Bitstop's deep knowledge and experience in the Bitcoin ATM industry with KIOSK's 25+ years of industry-leading design and engineering experience. The result is a simple, secure and reliable Bitcoin ATM that benefits the consumer, operator and retailer."

About Bitstop:Bitstop is a Bitcoin software platform. Founded in 2013, Bitstop is an early pioneer in the Bitcoin ATM industry whose mission is to build tools and services which make Bitcoin easier and more accessible. Find out more at https://bitstop.co/franchise

About KIOSK Information Systems:As the Market Leader in Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. https://kiosk.com/

Contacts

BitstopSerguei Hernandez, serguei@bitstop.co

KIOSK Information SystemsCheryl Madeson, cmadeson@kiosk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822259/Bitstop_Bitcoin_ATM_EuroCIS.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628363/Bitstop_Logo.jpg


Ecco l'anticiclone subtropicale E' febbraio ma sembra primavera

