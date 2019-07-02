Nicole Kidman: i miei progetti per le donne con Meryl Streep
Spettacoli

Parmitano promosso colonnello, 2 settimane al lancio di "Beyond"
Scienza e tecnologia

Mattarella lascia Salisburgo dopo la visita alla cittÃ  austriaca assieme a Van der Bellen
Politica

Rotta balcanica, hanno preso il via i pattugliamenti misti Italia-Slovenia
Politica

Presentato a Bari il film "Spaccapietre", nel cast Salvatore Esposito
Politica

Sea Watch, il presidio in solidarietÃ  per Carola Rackete ad Ancona
Politica

Mattarella a Salisburgo, la visita in Duomo e nel Palazzo dei Principi e Arcivescovi
Politica

MiccichÃ©: Arata non ha ottenuto nulla dalla politica siciliana
Cronache

Nicole Kidman a Taormina: adoro l'Italia, mi avete sempre capita
Politica

No ai social durante il Palio di Siena, ecco l'opinione dei cittadini
Politica

R. Preatoni:â€I vantaggi di Nuda ProprietÃ â€
Economia

E. Preatoni:â€Nuda ProprietÃ ? Unâ€™idea bomba"
Economia

Giappone, riprende la caccia commerciale alle balene dopo 31 anni
Politica

Affari con droga, slot, case di riposo: colpo ai clan a Palermo
Cronache

Alterazioni Video a Merano: l'Incompiuto come stile nascente
Culture

Nicole Kidman incanta Taormina: grazie a pubblico che mi sostiene
Spettacoli

Dalla Grecia al post human: le Gallerie d'Italia e Rivoli insieme
Culture

Mattarella al Cafe' Tomaselli di Salisburgo dopo la visita alla Casa di Mozart
Politica

Mattarella a Salisburgo, una passante urla 'liberta' per Carola'
Politica

Liberta' per Carola, l'urlo in italiano dei manifestanti austriaci
Politica

Bittrex Augments Digital Asset Trading Capabilities with Tradedash Acquisition

- Tradedash merges proven techniques from traditional trading markets with the emerging blockchain-based digital asset ecosystem. Tradedash users can customize which markets they want to view on supported trading platforms, see instant estimated prices in preferred currencies, scale in and out of positions by placing multiple orders at one time, and get real time alerts to take advantage of market opportunities, among other features.

Founded in 2017 by developers Linus Petrén and Wesam Mikhail, Tradedash was designed with high-volume digital asset traders in mind. Since then, the platform has become a popular solution for sophisticated traders who want to tailor their trading experience to their needs with real-time data from supported trading platforms. In total, Tradedash users have placed orders worth several billion dollars.  

"We are constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our technology and user experience so when the opportunity to incorporate Tradedash' capabilities came, it was a no brainer," said Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. "Beyond the technology, adding Linus to our team strengthens our organization tremendously. This deal makes us better now and creates opportunities to make additional upgrades to the user experience in the future. That is a really exciting combination for Bittrex as we continue to push for increased blockchain adoption around the world."

"Bittrex was our first choice as a trading platform to integrate with when we started Tradedash," said co-founder Linus Petrén. "Joining the Bittrex family was a natural progression of our business, and I'm excited to continue to deliver high-quality products on a much larger scale."

About Bittrex

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex is the premier U.S.-based digital asset trading platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at https://Bittrex.com.

About Tradedash

Tradedash is a secure, real-time interface that provides high-volume and retail customers with a secure and customizable digital asset trading experience. https://tradedash.io/

Contact: Josh Zecherjosh@vrge.us


