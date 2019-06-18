Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget
Scienza e tecnologia

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione
Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale
Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo
Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.
Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"
Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due
Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"
Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨ Filadelfia"
Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor, il timelapse
Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno
'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti al ministro
Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€
Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€
talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€
Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"
Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire
"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme
Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli
Bittrex International to Expand Digital Asset Trading Platform to Liechtenstein

- VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex International announced that it will be expanding the operation of its digital trading platform for qualified customers to Liechtenstein. The platform features a streamlined token approval process and provides trading options on trading pairs including fiat markets in USD and, in the near future, Euro and additional fiat markets.

Bittrex International will operate in Liechtenstein within the proposed regulatory framework under consideration by the Liechtensteiner parliament, the Transaction Systems Based on Trustworthy Technologies Act, also known as the Blockchain Act. The Bittrex International platform will maintain its own local operations, including a compliance team to ensure the same high levels of Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering review as other Bittrex International services.

"We are delighted to launch Bittrex International in Liechtenstein and offer our clients access to such a well-established financial center in the heart of Europe," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "This is a unique opportunity for Bittrex International to bring our world class technology and security to a market with great infrastructure, strong, open-minded regulators and a well-educated financial services workforce."

"Likewise, the Blockchain Act under consideration in parliament will provide certainty to companies operating in the blockchain industry. The Liechtensteiner government and regulators are taking a very proactive, pro-business approach looking to foster innovation in blockchain, which fits perfectly with our mission and we applaud them for their work," Shihara added.

Existing Bittrex International users can continue to sign in to their Bittrex International accounts using their current credentials and new users can sign up here: https://international.bittrex.com/account/register. Token teams interested in listing on Bittrex International can find more information on the application process at: https://support.bittrex.com/hc/en-us/articles/360001425906.

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. Our mission is to be a driving force in the blockchain revolution, increasing adoption of this innovative technology around the world. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and applicable European governments. Learn more at https://International.Bittrex.com.

Contact: press@bittrex.com


Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney Laglio si prepara alla visita

