Blis Expands Into the Netherlands With First Hire

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 giugno

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"
Politica

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"

Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"
Politica

Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"

Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"
Politica

Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"

Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"
Politica

Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"

Grasso a colleghi Anm: "Vi rispetto piu' di quanto voi rispettate me", e cita Pasolini
Politica

Grasso a colleghi Anm: "Vi rispetto piu' di quanto voi rispettate me", e cita Pasolini

Bufera Procure, Grasso annuncia dimissioni da presidente Anm
Politica

Bufera Procure, Grasso annuncia dimissioni da presidente Anm

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 17 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 17 giugno

Salute, il futuro della Radiomica nel forum di Palermo
Cronache

Salute, il futuro della Radiomica nel forum di Palermo

Reddito di cittadinanza, Meloni: "Di Maio dica quanti condannati lo ricevono invece di nascondersi"
Politica

Reddito di cittadinanza, Meloni: "Di Maio dica quanti condannati lo ricevono invece di...

Lacrime e accuse di Amanda Knox: Guede uccise Meredith
Politica

Lacrime e accuse di Amanda Knox: Guede uccise Meredith

Addio al regista Franco Zeffirelli, aveva 96 anni
Culture

Addio al regista Franco Zeffirelli, aveva 96 anni

Sea Watch, Salvini litiga con giornalista: "Lei fa politica? Ai comizi del Pd non rispondo..."
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini litiga con giornalista: "Lei fa politica? Ai comizi del Pd non...

Toti, Salvini: "Il 6 luglio non andrÃ² al Teatro Brancaccio, non vado a iniziative di altri partiti"
Politica

Toti, Salvini: "Il 6 luglio non andrÃ² al Teatro Brancaccio, non vado a iniziative di...

Salvini cerca un posto per fare selfie con la gente e dice: "Meglio sempre a destra"
Politica

Salvini cerca un posto per fare selfie con la gente e dice: "Meglio sempre a destra"

Amanda Knox: dai media trattata da sporca e drogata puttana
Cronache

Amanda Knox: dai media trattata da sporca e drogata puttana

Il 6 Aprile l'applauso dell'aula del Senato per il maestro Franco Zeffirelli
Politica

Il 6 Aprile l'applauso dell'aula del Senato per il maestro Franco Zeffirelli

Vasco: salire sul palco una guerra, sono un timido
Spettacoli

Vasco: salire sul palco una guerra, sono un timido

Amanda Knox: l'inchiesta contaminata, giuria corrotta
Cronache

Amanda Knox: l'inchiesta contaminata, giuria corrotta

La veritÃ  di Amanda Knox: "Rudy Guede il killer di Meredith"
Cronache

La veritÃ  di Amanda Knox: "Rudy Guede il killer di Meredith"


Blis Expands Into the Netherlands With First Hire

- Noordhoorn is the first hire for Blis in the Netherlands and is a prominent figure in the industry. He was previously Managing Director, Benelux at Adello, a mobile demand-side platform where he also sat on their global leadership team. He held a commercial role at Dept, one of Europe's fastest growing digital agencies, and began his career as a Management consultant. He has a firm understanding of the industry and also lectures on the subjects of Marketing and Innovation at the Department of Business Studies at Leiden University. Noordhoorn is also Chairman of the IAB Mobile Taskforce in Amsterdam.

Charlie Smith, Blis Managing Director, Europe said: "As we see year-on-year growth across Europe, Lucas is the ideal person to launch our operations across the Netherlands with his in-depth industry knowledge and market experience. I feel confident that entering the Netherlands with someone of Lucas' calibre will drive even greater success for Blis in the region."

"I am very excited about joining Blis and applying my experience to help achieve growth in the Netherlands. Blis' real-world intelligence offering is a valuable product and something that I can see impacting the Dutch market in a positive way."

Noordhoorn joining Blis comes as the company continues to scale operations across EMEA and North America.

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 31 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year. To learn more, visit blis.com.


in evidenza
I giovani hanno paura delle donne La seduzione? Parte dai social

Costume

I giovani hanno paura delle donne
La seduzione? Parte dai social

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.