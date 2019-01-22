Blockchain Enabled ExportPortal.com Seeks Investment Partners In 2019

Trattato franco-tedesco, Macron e Merkel contestati ad Aquisgrana
Politica

Trattato franco-tedesco, Macron e Merkel contestati ad Aquisgrana

Quaini (Edison): "Cerchiamo di rispettare il contesto"
Culture

Quaini (Edison): "Cerchiamo di rispettare il contesto"

Quaini (Edison): "Edison e FAI, attenzione al territorio"
Culture

Quaini (Edison): "Edison e FAI, attenzione al territorio"

Daverio: "Edison e FAI, collaborazione di laboratorio volta agli utenti"
Culture

Daverio: "Edison e FAI, collaborazione di laboratorio volta agli utenti"

Magnifico (FAI): "Edison ci supporta dal 1996"
Culture

Magnifico (FAI): "Edison ci supporta dal 1996"

Reddito cittadinanza, Grillo: santifichiamo manovra straordinaria
Politica

Reddito cittadinanza, Grillo: santifichiamo manovra straordinaria

Neve a Parigi, la tour Eiffel chiude ai visitatori
Politica

Neve a Parigi, la tour Eiffel chiude ai visitatori

Francia, Moavero: "Restiamo amici, questo non si discute"
Politica

Francia, Moavero: "Restiamo amici, questo non si discute"

Energia, Confindustria: "Infrastrutture fondamentali per PIL e occupazione"
Economia

Energia, Confindustria: "Infrastrutture fondamentali per PIL e occupazione"

Francia, Moavero: "Frasi Di Maio parte del dibattito delle elezioni europee"
Politica

Francia, Moavero: "Frasi Di Maio parte del dibattito delle elezioni europee"

Energia, Terna: â€œInfrastrutture, energia e sostenibilitÃ  pilastri strategia"
Economia

Energia, Terna: â€œInfrastrutture, energia e sostenibilitÃ  pilastri strategia"

Reddito cittadinanza, Casaleggio: oggi mio padre sarebbe contento
Politica

Reddito cittadinanza, Casaleggio: oggi mio padre sarebbe contento

Conte: noi sbeffeggiati, ma reddito cittadinanza sarÃ  efficace
Politica

Conte: noi sbeffeggiati, ma reddito cittadinanza sarÃ  efficace

CittÃ  metropolitane, Nardella: ruolo a sindaci e risorse adeguate
Cronache

CittÃ  metropolitane, Nardella: ruolo a sindaci e risorse adeguate

CittÃ  metropolitane, de Magistris: rapporto Regioni non funziona
Cronache

CittÃ  metropolitane, de Magistris: rapporto Regioni non funziona

Di Maio: se ci sarÃ  recessione mettiamo in sicurezza i piÃ¹ deboli
Politica

Di Maio: se ci sarÃ  recessione mettiamo in sicurezza i piÃ¹ deboli

Caporalato a Cremona, migranti sfruttati per 3 euro l'ora
Cronache

Caporalato a Cremona, migranti sfruttati per 3 euro l'ora

Claudia Gerini e Massimo Ghini contro la malnutrizione infantile
Cronache

Claudia Gerini e Massimo Ghini contro la malnutrizione infantile

Furti in appartamento, scoperti gli autori di 30 colpi tra Trento e Bolzano
Politica

Furti in appartamento, scoperti gli autori di 30 colpi tra Trento e Bolzano

Governo, Di Maio: Lino Banfi rappresenterÃ  Italia all'Unesco
Cronache

Governo, Di Maio: Lino Banfi rappresenterÃ  Italia all'Unesco


Blockchain Enabled ExportPortal.com Seeks Investment Partners In 2019

- Export Portal is winning over B2B manufacturers, sellers and buyers by providing a platform with verified companies so as to avoid some of the issues of government run, IP infringing e-commerce companies that do not care about SMEs in distant lands.

Blockchain technology is changing the landscape of several aspects of daily life and across time zones and languages.  Export Portal is geared towards helping those who are looking for buyers they can trust in new international markets.  CEO of Export Portal Ally Spinu stated, "The world is becoming flatter every day.  Old ways of doing international business will fade away as blockchain technology makes verified and reliable businesses known throughout the world, as their history, capability and business worthiness will follow them.  Our burgeoning ecosystem will answer questions and provide options for those business owners manufacturers and sellers with a dream to trade globally.  While some people lose fortunes on get rich schemes, blockchain-based ExportPortal.com has lead the way on SME and trade-based growth and is looking to expand further in 2019."

Ms. Spinu continued, "The fourth industrial revolution is upon us and Export Portal's novel approach to payment processing is a platform that banks and financiers should be looking at to further their relevance locally or internationally.  We are looking for partners that want to change how people will trade going forward.  Investors can join us in this pioneering trade space @:  http://ec-b2b.com/"

About Export Portal:

Export Portal is a Los Angeles based technology company devoted to helping Small and Medium sized Enterprises open new markets.  No government crackdowns or ICO craziness.  Just an ecosystem for B2Bs to securely transact.  Simple.

Call or email us today to find out more: 

Investor Relations Contact: John Zahaitishttp://ec-b2b.com/ +1 (818)965-9399 investors@exportportal.com  

Media Contact:John ZahaitisExport Portal+1 (818)965-9399media@exportportal.com


in evidenza
Chef, Colagreco e Petit nell'olimpo Guadagnate le 3 stelle Michelin

Cronache

Chef, Colagreco e Petit nell'olimpo
Guadagnate le 3 stelle Michelin

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.