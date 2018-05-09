Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
Economia

Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"
Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a vedere la partita"
Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "
Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano accordo"
Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il voto''
Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''
Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su qualsiasi legge"
DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona
Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi opposizione dura"
Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food
Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale
Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada
In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"
Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech
Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''
Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte
Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera
Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web
La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo
BlockEx Announces Public Presale for Howdoo ICO on BlockExMarkets.com

- Howdoo, the new messaging and social media network, next in ICO pipeline

BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets participants, has announced the listing of the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) from social platform provider Howdoo on its BlockExMarkets.com trading exchange, and that it is available for public presale.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg )

Howdoo is a messaging and social media platform that is designed to give users better control over their digital footprint and advertising they receive. Howdoo's token, the µDoo (pronounced You-Do), will be the mechanism for value exchange across the Howdoo network.

David Brierley, Founder and Chief Initiator at Howdoo said: "We are building one of the most innovative blockchain-based platforms in the world, and one that's dedicated to supporting a truly decentralized, scalable, and high-availability mass social ecosystem. It's about a radical new offering for users, content creators, and advertisers, as well as for a host of external partners who help extend the utility of our token. We encourage those that are interested to read our whitepaper and proposition on BlockExMarkets.com."

BlockEx's BlockExMarkets.com is the digital asset exchange that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional capital markets. Traders can participate in ICO pre-sales and general sales, and insulate themselves from the value fluctuations in cryptocurrency by subscribing to ICOs in traditional fiat currencies.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We are delighted to offer Howdoo's µDoo token as part of our pipeline of new ICOs. Howdoo's digital asset token is now available to traders who have previously only participated in traditional markets, as well as those more familiar with crypto trading."

The Howdoo Utility Token presale starts on 9th May 2018, and the general sale is from 14th June. A specific presale for DAXT holders starts on 29th May. For more details, read the ICO white paper and listing page at http://www.BlockexMarkets.com.

Legal notice: In choosing which ICOs to support, BlockEx undertakes extensive due diligence in order to satisfy itself of the quality and legitimacy of those ICOs.  Whilst BlockEx makes efforts to ensure this, BlockEx gives no guarantees that the ICOs that it supports will be successful or result in a positive result for participants.  Participants should undertake their own due diligence in order to satisfy themselves of the quality and legitimacy of each ICO that they choose to participate in. BlockEx does not currently offer its services in jurisdictions in which the sale of tokens is prohibited, in the United States, or to U.S. persons. Please visit http://www.BlockExMarkets.com for further details.

About BlockEx 

BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates BlockExMarkets.com, its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at BlockEx.com.

