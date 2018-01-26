BlockEx Selected Top 100 Most Influential FinTech

- BlockEx has been selected as one of the 100 most influential FinTech companies, by a panel of top professionals from organisations including the London Stock Exchange, EY, Lloyds Banking Group and Innovate Finance. The Financial Technologist gathered together ten FinTech experts from some of the most respected companies in the financial services markets. They compiled a list of 100 FinTech companies "set to raise the bar, drive innovation and provide real solutions to the problems that lie ahead". BlockEx had the honour of being included on this list.

The Financial Technologist pooled together expertise from top brass at the London Stock Exchange Group, Baringa Partners, EY, Seismic Foundry, CBPE Capital, The Realization Group, London & Partners, Lloyds Banking Group, Innovate Finance and Harrington Starr. The London Stock Exchange is one of the world's biggest and oldest stock exchanges. Baringa Partners is a business and technology consultancy firm. EY is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms. Seismic Foundry is a broker for FinTech companies. CBPE Capital is a private equity investor. The Realization Group is a marketing and strategy consultancy specialising in financial markets. London & Partners is the official promotion company for London. The Lloyds Banking Group is a major British bank. Innovate Finance is an association that represents the UK's global FinTech community. Harrington Starr is a recruitment firm for technology and sales staff for financial services companies.

BlockEx has created a digital asset exchange platform (DAxP). BlockEx aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial institutions and the new world of the blockchain. Its platform is built to feel familiar to traders, but to offer the best in digital assets, including crypto-fiat pairs and ICOs. As part of this mission, BlockEx has launched the BlockEx ICO Market. Part of the DAxP, it offers a curated list of ICOs to BlockEx traders. BlockEx also has a digital token product offering that helps companies launch their own ICOs. BlockEx offers a white label brokerage, and software solutions, so that others can benefit from the exciting new technology BlockEx is developing.

Read more about the top 100 FinTech startups here: https://www.harringtonstarr.com/blog/2018/01/the-financial-technologist-q1-2018

About BlockEx: BlockEx's Digital Asset Exchange Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. The BlockEx DAxP includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and brokerage software. The offices are in London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel. https://www.blockex.com/

