Educazione stradale, Michelin lancia il progetto Live the Motion
Mattarella riceve la presidente lituana GrybauskaitÃ¨ al Quirinale
Even when your head is in the clouds, we always protect you!
Allegri, Il mio futuro? Sono legato alla Juve, qui sto benissimo
Ecco come si allena la campionessa di nuoto Federica Pellegrini
Giro d'Italia, partita la 'corsa rosa', grande entusiasmo sulle strade di Gerusalemme
Fiorello scherza con il rapper Sfera Ebbasta: "Anch'io sono un trappista"
"Cosa dirÃ  la gente", Iram Haq racconta in un film la sua storia
Appendino a Superga per commemorare il Grande Torino
"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino
Rifiuti, de Magistris: "Non c'Ã¨ emergenza, lavoriamo per rafforzare metodi e strutture"
Caporalato in Trentino, sette persone denunciate per 41 lavoratori in 'nero'
Guerra per il Museo della pizza tra Napoli e New York, i pizzaioli napoletani: "La storia siamo noi"
Aggressione (per errore) a Lamezia, arrestati ultras catanesi
Operazione 'Tifo Selvaggio', numerosi arresti tra gli ultras del Catania
Cinema, Academy degli Oscar espelle Bill Cosby e Roman Polanski
Gianni Morandi: "Io presidente del Consiglio? RiunirÃ² direzione nazionale cantanti e si vedrÃ "
Hawaii, le spettacolari immagini dell'eruzione di Kilauea
Non viene assunta perche' di colore, la denuncia di Fatima cittadina di Senigallia
Olympique Marseille in finale Europa League, la gioia dei tifosi
BlockGrain.io Launches Australia's First Ever Agricultural Token Sale

- BlockGrain, the agricultural supply chain blockchain platform (http://www.blockgrain.io) that aims to connect buyers and sellers of agricultural produce and ensure traceability of products for consumers, has today announced it is launching token sale on the Ethereum blockchain.

The token sale follows a successful trial of its beta version designed and tested over the course of the last two years by grain farmers and commodities brokers looking to manage and control their stock more efficiently. BlockGrain.io aims to raise funds to develop the world's first ever blockchain focused exclusively on agricultural supply chains and erasing inefficiencies that currently see up to 30% of cereal crops, 40% of root crops, and 20% of meat and dairy lost.

Caile Ditterich, CEO, BlockGrain: Our token sale marks the next step in BlockGrain's development from being an idea, to a fully tried and tested beta platform used by commodities brokers and farmers. With the world's population set to reach 10 billion by 2050, agricultural technology will have to improve if the world is to feed itself, food waste due to inefficient supply chains has to be eliminated and BlockGrain provides a tangible solution to this very pressing problem.

The BlockGrain platform is looking to create an industry-wide software solution that supports farmers and key ancillary companies on a single, independent, global platform. Such a platform would avoid problems associated with data fragmentation and antiquated checking procedures that impact cash flow for smaller producers.

About BlockGrain: 

BlockGrain is an agricultural supply chain platform that connects potential buyers and sellers using blockchain technology. The use of distributed ledger technology eliminates the need for intermediaries such as trading houses and banks to ensure more streamlined logistics. It aims to reduce the 30% (50% in developing countries) loss of value for bulk commodities attributed to inefficient supply chains. BlockGrain completed its pre-sale in April 2018 following the successful trial of its beta version involving six grain brokers and twenty farmers. The proceeds of the token sale will be put towards developing the largest industry-wide blockchain platform for agriculture. BlockGrain is also seeking to expand into wool, fruit, vegetable and livestock with a current beta already running in fruit and vegetable.

USA Media Contact: Kaitie Zhee, CEO SpaceMadeMedia Tel: +1-305-857-8700 E-mail: kaitie@spacemademedia.com European Media Contact: John McLeod, Director SpaceMadeMedia Tel: +44-7886920436 E-mail: john@spacemademedia.com

Grande Fratello, che baci in doccia Filippo-Lucia si scaldano Le foto

Grande Fratello, che baci in doccia
