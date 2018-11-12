Merkel celebra i 100 anni del diritto di voto alle donne
Politica

Calcio, Leo Messi premiato come capocannoniere della LÃ¬ga 2017
Sport

Riconteggio in Florida, voto in bilico in Georgia e Arizona
Politica

A Milano seconda tappa roadshow di AI WorkLab 2.0 di LVenture
Economia

I Tribalistas concludono tour mondiale con mega concerto a Roma
Cronache

Giornalisti, Mattarella: la libertÃ  di stampa ha un grande valore
Politica

Brexit, ancora nessun accordo al vertice Ue a Bruxelles
Politica

Experis Academy, 80% di placement in 6 mesi a Kilometro Rosso
Economia

Vino prodotto ai piedi dell'Himalaya, la sfida francese in Cina
Politica

Canada in trattativa con il Pakistan per accogliere Asia Bibi
Politica

Montedoro e Fornari a teatro: "Ecco la nostra casa di famiglia"
Spettacoli

"Cosa fai a Capodanno?", Argentero nel "cinepanettone avvelenato"
Spettacoli

"Baby", su Netflix la serie ispirata allo scandalo dei Parioli
Spettacoli

Vertice di governo diventa un caso, allarme crescita dell'Istat
Cronache

Messina (Intesa) su Carige: Se fondo interbancario interviene, noi ci siamo
Economia

Canada in trattativa con il Pakistan per accogliere Asia Bibi
Politica

Ad Alba tartufo bianco da record, venduto per 85mila euro
Cronache

Salvini: "300 arbitri picchiati in un anno, numeri da quarto mondo"
Politica

12 novembre, il ricordo dei caduti in missioni internazionali
Politica

Quindici anni fa la strage di italiani a Nassiriya in Iraq
Politica

Bluebeam continues global expansion with new German subsidiary

- PASADENA, California, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the global architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries and part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced the formation of a German subsidiary to better serve customers and strategically advance its overall investment and presence across the region. 

Bluebeam GmbH launched officially in September, with Georg Reindl appointed as managing director. The new Bluebeam subsidiary, with its headquarters in Munich, provides sales and support to customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Before joining Bluebeam, Reindl held leadership positions at a diverse range of technology companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, WSCAD Electronic and Mensch und Maschine.

"The DACH region is one of the largest and most important AEC industry segments, and we are proud to announce the launch of a regional sales, marketing and services organisation in Germany as part of our continuing international expansion," says Bluebeam CEO Jon Elliott. "Georg has a wealth of experience in the German market, and his expertise in the engineering industry, alongside his deep proficiency in market development, account management and customer support, make him the ideal person to lead Bluebeam's growing customer base and dealer network."

Bluebeam, Inc., with its headquarters in Pasadena, California, develops innovative technology solutions that set the standard for project efficiency and collaboration for more than 1.3 million design and construction professionals worldwide. Bluebeam GmbH joins Bluebeam UK Ltd in London and Bluebeam AB in Stockholm as a provider of localised services and digital workflow solutions to a rapidly evolving global construction industry.

"The construction industry in Germany is being transformed as companies turn to digital solutions to increase productivity and efficiency," says Reindl. "Bluebeam's solutions are a foundational component of a modern, digital construction workflow and deliver enormous benefits that can be immediately measured in both time and cost savings. I am proud to be leading Bluebeam's new German subsidiary, as I truly believe our technology has a revolutionary impact on projects and organisations and will propel our industry to new levels of profit and efficiency."

Bluebeam, Inc.Bluebeam's smart, intuitive solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, California, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in the US, and subsidiaries in Germany, the UK, Denmark and Sweden. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/569481/Bluebeam_Logo.jpg  


