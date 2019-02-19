19 febbraio 2019- 18:15 Blume Global Announces Executive Advisory Board

- PLEASANTON, California, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a high-growth company with a history of delivering innovation in the global supply chain ecosystem, today launched the Blume Executive Advisory Board (EAB) and announced its charter members.

The EAB brings together an advisory team of respected supply chain executives, industry experts and technology and academic leaders to help shape and define Blume Global's strategy, R&D priorities and product roadmap to enable and empower a collaborative supply chain ecosystem that drives value for all participants – from the smallest local trucking companies, to logistics service providers, to carriers, to the largest retail, hi-tech, manufacturing, consumer products, pharmaceutical and automotive companies in the world.

Charter members of Blume's EAB announced today include:

Mark Bakker, HP — Bakker is HP's head of supply chain operations for the Americas. He is responsible for Supply Chain and Logistics execution end-to-end for HP's business in the region. He has held leadership roles across supply chain and operations positions during nearly 25 years with HP, with a strong track record in both process and digital transformation.

Ibrahim Gokcen, Schneider Electric — Gokcen is chief technology officer for Schneider Electric, and also serves as a non-executive director for Maersk Tankers. He brings two decades of experience leading digital transformation and industrializing Artificial Intelligence for global companies such as A.P. Moller - Maersk and General Electric.

Gilles Leyrat, Cisco Systems — Leyrat has managed operations for Fortune 50 companies HP and Cisco, and currently serves as Cisco's senior vice president of global business services. He has spent his career optimizing operational performance, scaling up operations and leading mergers and acquisitions execution on an international scope.

Jim Miller, AREVO — As a strategic advisor and former CEO of digital manufacturing company AREVO, Miller has spent his career scaling operations for companies such as Google, Cisco and Amazon. Previously, he was Google's vice president of worldwide operations, where he was responsible for planning, procuring, building and deploying its global cloud infrastructure.

Tracy Rosser,Walmart — An advisor and board member, Rosser spent 22 years at Walmart in various executive roles in both supply chain and store operations. In his most recent role, Rosser served as Senior Vice President of Transportation & Supply Chain for Walmart.

"We are delighted to welcome this distinguished and accomplished group of executives to the Blume Executive Advisory Board. Their guidance and insights will help shape our innovation strategy, bring outside-in expertise to our product strategy and help shape the continued success of our company going forward," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "As we empower and enhance global collaborative supply chain networks, from shippers to logistics services providers to carriers, and all participants in the ecosystem, our advisors will help us accelerate our efforts to build further scale and deliver on our strategic vision."

About Blume GlobalFrom the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, mode and mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume solutions leverage more than 20 years of data insights and its global network to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.

