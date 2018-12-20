Blume Global Enters Strategic Partnership with Infosys

Putin avverte l'occidente: il mondo rischia una guerra nucleare
Politica

Putin avverte l'occidente: il mondo rischia una guerra nucleare

L'addio a Megalizzi, la bara avvolta nella bandiera europea
Cronache

L'addio a Megalizzi, la bara avvolta nella bandiera europea

Tutela e cultura per tutti: mostra in Archivio di Stato a Milano
Culture

Tutela e cultura per tutti: mostra in Archivio di Stato a Milano

Manovra, Di Maio gioisce su Facebook e promette: no aumento Iva
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio gioisce su Facebook e promette: no aumento Iva

PAC, nel mondo di Eva Marisaldi... con un trasporto eccezionale
Culture

PAC, nel mondo di Eva Marisaldi... con un trasporto eccezionale

Amb. Azerbaigian: non solo gas, Italia per noi importante partner
Politica

Amb. Azerbaigian: non solo gas, Italia per noi importante partner

Terzo giorno consecutivo di proteste degli Ncc contro il decreto
Cronache

Terzo giorno consecutivo di proteste degli Ncc contro il decreto

Giovani e sostenibilitÃ , a Napoli Innovation Village premia i progetti a favore dell'Agenda Onu 2030
Politica

Giovani e sostenibilitÃ , a Napoli Innovation Village premia i progetti a favore...

Funerali Megalizzi, il presidente Mattarella saluta i familiari del giornalista
Politica

Funerali Megalizzi, il presidente Mattarella saluta i familiari del giornalista

Funerali Megalizzi, Boldrini saluta i familiari del giornalista al termine della funzione
Politica

Funerali Megalizzi, Boldrini saluta i familiari del giornalista al termine della funzione

A Trento i funerali di Antonio Megalizzi: " Una violenza cieca e assurda "
Politica

A Trento i funerali di Antonio Megalizzi: " Una violenza cieca e assurda "

Funerali Megalizzi, l'applauso al feretro al termine delle celebrazioni
Politica

Funerali Megalizzi, l'applauso al feretro al termine delle celebrazioni

Funerali Megalizzi, le note dell'inno europeo durante la celebrazione
Politica

Funerali Megalizzi, le note dell'inno europeo durante la celebrazione

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins con la voce di Serena Rossi
Spettacoli

Il ritorno di Mary Poppins con la voce di Serena Rossi

Da Ingres a Fellini: il 2019 delle mostre del Comune di Milano
Culture

Da Ingres a Fellini: il 2019 delle mostre del Comune di Milano

Cavatassi torna in Italia, Fico: ''Felice di averlo qui, lavoro di sinergia fra istituzioni''
Politica

Cavatassi torna in Italia, Fico: ''Felice di averlo qui, lavoro di sinergia fra...

Cavatassi torna in Italia dopo assoluzione condanna a morte in Thailandia, l'incontro con Fico
Politica

Cavatassi torna in Italia dopo assoluzione condanna a morte in Thailandia, l'incontro...

Cavatassi torna in Italia: ''Primi mesi detenzione tanta paura, la lettura mi ha aiutato''
Politica

Cavatassi torna in Italia: ''Primi mesi detenzione tanta paura, la lettura mi ha aiutato''

Spazio, la navetta Soyuz Ã¨ atterrata in Kazakhstan
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la navetta Soyuz Ã¨ atterrata in Kazakhstan

In anteprima il video dei Soul Six "L'Amore vincerÃ "
Spettacoli

In anteprima il video dei Soul Six "L'Amore vincerÃ "


Blume Global Enters Strategic Partnership with Infosys

- PLEASANTON, California, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic global partnership with Infosys, a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Through this agreement Infosys will implement and host Blume's platform and digital transformation solutions for logistics service providers, retailers and manufacturers.

Blume Global provides a unique digital supply chain solution designed to solve the critical technology and business challenges of chief supply chain officers. Infosys customers will now be able to access the Blume Digital Platform and its capabilities to optimize all aspects of logistics across their supply chains, driving a competitive advantage through its operational insights, data, and its substantial network.

The Blume Global Platform has the ability to integrate with industry-leading ERP and transportation management solutions from SAP and Oracle. These integrations empower customers to extend investments in their enterprise applications to power their supply chains' digital transformation.

"We are helping our clients drive digital supply chain transformations that align them closer with their customers, understand and respond faster to demand, and significantly reduce costs. The Blume platform builds on our team's enterprise software expertise to deliver solutions that enable our customers to re-invent their supply chains," said Karmesh Vaswani, EVP for Consumer, Retail, Logistics Industry Group, Infosys.

"With Infosys we are rapidly extending the reach of our solutions, leveraging the company's long-time relationships to help global retail and manufacturing companies bring digital transformation to every aspect of their supply chains," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "The Blume platform provides data and valuable insights, and the global connected network of trading partners drives real-time collaboration and orchestration across complex networks."

During its nearly 25-year history, Blume Global (formerly REZ-1) has built a trusted platform in the intermodal space, with 5,000+ users, 300+ intermodal marketing companies (IMCs) across 1,400 offices and 6,000+ motor carriers. The platform processes over $1 billion in annual transactions for customers with 99.99 percent billing accuracy.

About Blume GlobalFrom the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, fulfillment and financial settlement, Blume solutions leverage two decades of data insights and its global network to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.

About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. www.infosys.com

Contact: Laura Often, 781-296-6485, blume@inkhouse.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801239/Blume_Global_Network_Numbers_2018.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/744701/Blume_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Ladispoli, protesta ambientalista

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.