Blume Global Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers

- PLEASANTON, California, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that the company was listed in Gartner's "Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers." Blume Global was listed as a Representative Vendor.

According to the report, "Real-time visibility into orders and shipments is increasing in importance for shippers, 3PLs and their customers. Supply chain leaders can use this research to get an overview of the market, trends and vendors in the real-time visibility platform space."1

The report also revealed that visibility and traceability across the end-to-end supply chain is one of the three most important funded initiatives for 2018. According to Gartner, "A lack of visibility creates internal and external inefficiencies in warehousing, fleet, yard and transportation operations both inbound and outbound, and leads to an increase in transportation costs (e.g., carrier waiting times, customer fines)."

"Better visibility into supply chain networks is foundational to supply chain transformation. However, visibility with the ability to execute on the logistics side is the component that has been missing in the industry," said Pervinder Johar, chief executive officer, Blume Global. "Intelligent supply chain management solutions enable retailers, manufacturers, brand owners and freight companies to have granular visibility and agility throughout the shipping process to help suppliers meet demand and improve supply chain performance, resilience and responsiveness. We're delighted to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in real-time visibility."

Blume Visibility enables air, ocean, last-mile, parcel, rail, intermodal, OTR LTL and OTR FTL transportation and motor carrier connectivity through API, EDI and IoT integration. Blume Global's partnerships and integrations with global TMS providers such as Oracle enable comprehensive tracking of assets, real-time shipment visibility and orchestration of inventory at rest and in motion. The groundbreaking Blume Digital Platform and Blume solutions monitor events and provide predictive ETA, impact analysis and automated problem resolution to easily connect, monitor and respond on one globally connected platform.

Blume solutions build on nearly 25 years of network and data-driven connections to create real-time visibility, as well as the logistics execution to help customers in retail, manufacturing, CPG, hi-tech and network partners—including carriers and service providers—translate visibility into real value for customers.

A Gartner Market Guide defines an emerging market, explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term and outlines the attributes of Representative Vendor offerings.

To learn more about the value real-time visibility brings to the transportation market, access the Gartner report "Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers" here.

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Blume GlobalFrom the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, mode and mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages more than 25 years of data insights and its global network to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.

