'Ndrangheta, blitz della Finanza contro clan di Crotone: 35 fermi
Cronache

Pazzali (Eur SpA): 2018 in utile. Indicatori tutti molto positivi
Economia

Innovazione e lavoro: la Campania punta su ricerca e start up
Economia

Cardinale Parolin: dialoghiamo con tutti, perchÃ© non con Salvini?
Cronache

Il capo Raoni avverte: con Amazzonia scomparirÃ  l'intera umanitÃ 
Politica

Coez torna live a Roma con "Ãˆ Sempre bello in tour"
Spettacoli

Antiriciclaggio: gli intermediari si misurano con le nuove norme
Economia

Scontro Merkel-Macron sulle nomine dei vertici Ue, mandato a Tusk
Politica

Caso Rixi, Siri: "Non ci sono ancora sentenze, mi aspetto sia assolto"
Politica

Salvini: "Con Di Maio non ho problemi, scelgano i militanti M5s"
Politica

Ue, Giorgetti: "Aprire confronto, non solo recepire"
Politica

Dimissioni Di Maio, Salvini: "Se M5s vuole consultare la propria base Ã¨ libero di farlo"
Politica

Rossi lascia Mdp e torna nel Pd: "Ci sono le condizioni giuste per dare una mano a Zingaretti"
Politica

Un omaggio al 'capitano' Totti, il nuovo murales sui muri di Roma
Politica

Reddito Cittadinanza, Tridico: "Favorisce emersione lavoro nero"
Politica

Nomine Ue, Merkel: "Presto per parlare, tutti mostrino tolleranza e volontÃ  di compromesso"
Politica

Europee, Azerbaigian: ora partnership rafforzata con Ue e Italia
Politica

La rinascita dei caffÃ¨ perduti, Nespresso lancia Reviving origins
Economia

Bonafede: "Totale fiducia in Di Maio"
Politica

Avvocati, Mascherin (pres Cnf): "Lavoreremo a tutela delle fasce piu' deboli"
Politica

BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 3 Cents From the Prior Quarter, up 7 Per Cent From the Prior Year

- /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 ("Q3 2019 Dividend"), a 3 cent increase from the previous quarter and up 7 per cent from the prior year.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 27, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on August 26, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").  For the Q3 2019 Dividend declared today and subsequently until further notice, common shares under the Plan will be purchased on the open market.     

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on August 6, 2019. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

(1)       The Class B Preferred Shares Series 36 was issued by way of private placement and is not listed on any stock exchanges.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, +1-(416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, +1-(416) 867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, +1-(416) 867-6956, Internet: www.bmo.com


I big della Silicon da Cucinelli "Da me i nuovi Leonardo "

Economia

I big della Silicon da Cucinelli
