BNP Paribas Real Estate Selects Yardi for Netherlands

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"
Politica

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"
Politica

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"
Sport

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"
Politica

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il...

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"
Politica

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"
Politica

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio
Politica

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del...

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"
Politica

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"
Politica

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che...

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"
Politica

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"
Politica

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"
Politica

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"

Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"
Politica

Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"

Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"
Politica

Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"

Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"
Politica

Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"


BNP Paribas Real Estate Selects Yardi for Netherlands

- One of Europe's fastest growing real estate firms will utilise fully connected, cloud-based software solution to manage commercial real estate assets 

BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Management has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to provide cloud-based asset and property management software solutions for clients in the Netherlands.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg )

BNP Paribas Real Estate selected a range of solutions to suit its asset services needs. These solutions not only consolidate the power of the portfolio data, but help deliver enhanced tenant and investor services, greater transparency, enhanced reporting and will streamline processes and operational costs.

Yardi will be the pillar for BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Management services which operates within BNP Paribas Netherlands  as an independent business line providing high-end property management services. The property management team is able to draw on extensive and intimate knowledge of the market and assets and to provide support and advice on the most diverse scope of property management services.

"We are very pleased to have Yardi in place enabling us to increase our efficiency together with our quality and to secure our future growth in a responsible way." said Michiel Campagne, director Property Management of BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands B.V.

Yardi Voyager will streamline property and financial management, while Yardi® Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting will automate financial health measurement and enable flexible forecasts and budgets using data drawn from Voyager. The company is also integrating COMMERCIALCafé to support tenant attraction and retention, property marketing and tenant services. Yardi Investment Management will automate investment accounting, performance measurement, and investor reporting cycles. Additional solutions adopted include Yardi Advanced Maintenance, Yardi Job Cost and Yardi PAYscan.

"We are excited to welcome BNP Paribas Real Estate," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We are looking forward to working with one of the leading real estate brands in Europe and are excited to be delivering a broad range of solutions that will help enhance many aspects of their real estate life cycle."

About BNP Paribas Real Estate 

BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands is the Dutch real estate subsidiary of BNP Paribas Real Estate. The company was originally established in 2008. It first operated as an alliance of Atisreal (now BNP Paribas Real Estate). As per the end of 2012 it operates as a fully owned office of BNP Paribas Real Estate. BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands is a full service provider covering the complete life cycle of property investments across the Netherlands and all asset classes.

BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands is rapidly emerging as one of the leading real estate advisors in The Netherlands. For more information, visit realestate.bnpparibas.nl.

About Yardi 

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/eu.


in evidenza
Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe Testimonial per Calzedonia

Costume

Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe
Testimonial per Calzedonia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.