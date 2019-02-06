6 febbraio 2019- 18:28 BOE presents commercial display solutions at ISE 2019

- At ISE 2019, BOE presented a total smart retail solution incorporating AI digital signage, whiteboard, splicing display, and smart shelf. The world-leading 55-inch 3×3 splicing display features a bezel of just 0.99mm, representing a new breakthrough in this regard. BOE's AI digital signage, an innovative application in new retail, can identify user information with a camera, analyze user demand based on artificial intelligence and big data technology, and market their favorite products to them in a targeted manner. Moreover, information and data collected through the built-in camera, such as user gender, number of users, length of stay, and viewed content, can be displayed on the 65-inch whiteboard for store operators. BOE's interactive whiteboards can be applied in retail, education, conference and other scenarios, providing amazing interactive experiences for users.

For transportation scenarios, BOE brought to the exhibition smart LCD displays that resist vibration, electromagnetic interference and high temperature, and PIS (passenger information system) LCD products for rail transit that can display multimedia information in real time. So far, these innovative commercial display products have been widely used in Russia's metro system.

Displays are now everywhere. Displays have become prevalent platforms for information interaction, and find wide applications in retail, finance, transportation, art, healthcare, education, household, energy and other areas. BOE's IoT solutions provide innovative products and services for these areas, delivering extraordinary experiences to people in their everyday life.

