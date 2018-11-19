BOE Vehicle-mounted Display Solutions Showcased at Electronica 2018

Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la...

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Spettacoli

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Politica

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
Cronache

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Politica

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Culture

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Cronache

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine


BOE Vehicle-mounted Display Solutions Showcased at Electronica 2018

- With the rapid development of the Internet of vehicles (IoV), displays have become an important interface for human-vehicle interaction. At Electronica 2018, BOE exhibited its 12.3" vehicle-mounted display, which adopts AMOLED technology, making the display panel as thin as paper and achieving a variety of surface modeling. This flexible AMOLED vehicle-mounted display solution integrates the functions of intelligent navigation, rear viewing, on-board central control, and entertainment information. It not only creates a more intelligent interaction mode for voice navigation, AI-assisted driving, and other vehicle networking applications, but also brings more possibilities for the diversification of vehicle interior design. Further still, BOE has integrated innovative technologies such as Mini LED and In-Cell into vehicle display. Mini LED displays adopting the local dimming technology make the dashboard's color contrast higher, information more eye-catching, and provides a better interactive experience for users. BOE's innovative technologies and products caught the attention of a host of customers who came to the exhibition stand to negotiate.

The company also brought BOE iGallery, electronic label, strip screen, medical display, and other IoT applications and solutions to the Exhibition.

It is known that BOE high-end vehicle-mounted displays have been used by American, German, British, Japanese, South Korean, and other domestic and foreign automotive enterprises. In the IoT era, BOE is accelerating the R&D of vehicle-mounted displays, intelligent IoV, and sensor-related technologies so that intelligent cabs can be part of ordinary people's life as early as possible.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685578/BOE_Technology_Group_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Si ferma anche Calhanoglu Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

Milan News

Si ferma anche Calhanoglu
Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.