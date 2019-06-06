Boeing Advances Biofuels, Recycling and Conservation

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 7 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 7 giugno

Tondato Da Ruos, Autogrill:"piano che alza le aspettative"
Economia

Tondato Da Ruos, Autogrill:"piano che alza le aspettative"

Il coro dell'Antoniano canta la sua prima hit estiva
Spettacoli

Il coro dell'Antoniano canta la sua prima hit estiva

Federica Abbate e Lorenzo Fragola insieme per Camera con vista
Spettacoli

Federica Abbate e Lorenzo Fragola insieme per Camera con vista

Mattarella premia Ennio Morricone e Ennio Pappano al Quirinale
Cronache

Mattarella premia Ennio Morricone e Ennio Pappano al Quirinale

Ecco Ai-da il primo robot umanoide artista
Scienza e tecnologia

Ecco Ai-da il primo robot umanoide artista

Sudan, i militari soffocano nel sangue la protesta: 60 morti
Politica

Sudan, i militari soffocano nel sangue la protesta: 60 morti

Leonardo ridÃ  vita alla storica rivista "CiviltÃ  delle macchine"
Scienza e tecnologia

Leonardo ridÃ  vita alla storica rivista "CiviltÃ  delle macchine"

Italia inadempiente sul debito, Ue propone procedura d'infrazione
Economia

Italia inadempiente sul debito, Ue propone procedura d'infrazione

Conti pubblici, Capone (UGL): "I sindacati rivestano ruolo piÃ¹ attivo per far crescere l'economia"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Capone (UGL): "I sindacati rivestano ruolo piÃ¹ attivo per far crescere...

Capone (UGL) presenta il suo libro: "Saggio su condizioni economiche europee viste da sindacalista"
Politica

Capone (UGL) presenta il suo libro: "Saggio su condizioni economiche europee viste da...

Xi Jinping a Mosca da Putin: nuova era nei rapporti Cina-Russia
Politica

Xi Jinping a Mosca da Putin: nuova era nei rapporti Cina-Russia

Gori (Iit): la tecnologia sostenibile parte da bisogni e persone
Economia

Gori (Iit): la tecnologia sostenibile parte da bisogni e persone

Burioni contestato in Statale dai No Vax, la replica: â€œSono peggio dei fanaticiâ€
Politica

Burioni contestato in Statale dai No Vax, la replica: â€œSono peggio dei fanaticiâ€

Lettera Ue, Lollobrigida (Fdi): "Europa spesso prepotente, ma va imposto cambio di passo al Governo"
Politica

Lettera Ue, Lollobrigida (Fdi): "Europa spesso prepotente, ma va imposto cambio di...

Grandi navi a Venezia, Toninelli: Mai bloccato nulla
Politica

Grandi navi a Venezia, Toninelli: Mai bloccato nulla

Incontro ravvicinato con un capodoglio nelle acque di Capri
Cronache

Incontro ravvicinato con un capodoglio nelle acque di Capri

Un negozio food in 1 mq: FrescoFrigo cancella le vending machine
Economia

Un negozio food in 1 mq: FrescoFrigo cancella le vending machine

'I grandi miti d'Europa', Cacciari: "non ci sono miti in Europa. L'Europa Ã¨ una mente inquieta"
Politica

'I grandi miti d'Europa', Cacciari: "non ci sono miti in Europa. L'Europa Ã¨ una mente...

Roberto Burioni contestato dai No Vax fuori dalla Statale di Milano
Politica

Roberto Burioni contestato dai No Vax fuori dalla Statale di Milano


Boeing Advances Biofuels, Recycling and Conservation

- Global Environment Report showcases improved environmental performance

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its 2019 Global Environment Report, highlighting how the company is building cleaner, more fuel-efficient airplanes and finding innovative ways to recycle and conserve resources.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8556051-boeing-2019-global-environment-report/

In 2018, Boeing unveiled its new environment strategy through 2025 with ambitious goals to innovate products for environmental performance, reduce emissions, waste, and water and energy consumption at work sites, and to work with communities around the globe.

"We are committed to cleaner water, air and land, and this report highlights the wide range of efforts surrounding Boeing's environmental stewardship around the globe," said Bryan Scott, vice president of Environment, Health & Safety.

Highlights of the report include:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contact          Holly Braithwaite  Boeing Environment  Mobile: +1 206-900-3962  holly.braithwaite@boeing.com

Monica Zimmer  Boeing Environment  Mobile: +1 425-919-3005  monica.m.zimmer@boeing.com


