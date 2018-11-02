Usain Bolt dice addio al sogno di diventare un calciatore
Booking.com Names Matt Swann as Chief Technology Officer

- Former top tech exec from StubHub, Citibank and Amazon joins  leading digital travel platform

Today Booking.com, one of the world's largest travel e-commerce companies and a digital technology leader, announced that Matt Swann has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Matt will lead Booking.com's full stack technology strategy to support the company's continued growth as a global technology leader in travel and experiences, working to create an even more seamless end-to-end technology experience for travelers.

Matt joins Booking.com from leading Silicon Valley-based event and ticketing marketplace StubHub, where he also served as CTO, leading the company's technology strategy to drive growth and innovation for the business.

"I'm really thrilled to be embarking on this new adventure with Booking.com," said Swann. "The brand's relentless focus on customer-centric innovation, along with their continued applications of new technologies to truly enhance the traveler experience presents an exciting opportunity to help one of the world's largest global brands continue to push the boundaries of technology innovation. I'm looking forward to diving in with the Booking.com team to help further the brand's mission to help people experience the world."

"We're very excited to be welcoming Matt to the Booking.com team," said Gillian Tans, President and Chief Executive Officer at Booking.com. "His long history leading high-performing tech organizations in the e-commerce space, as well as his broad expertise in everything from AI to event ticketing to international payments will help propel the next waves of innovation and growth at Booking.com, empowering us to develop entirely new travel experiences for our customers."

Matt previously served as Chief Information Officer at Citibank, where he set the technical vision and strategy for one of the world's largest and most scalable financial platforms, as well as Vice President and Global Payments Chief at Amazon, where he and his teams delivered a revolutionary mobile commerce system that enabled hundreds of millions of customers to buy and sell on the platform.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and will be relocating from San Francisco to Amsterdam, where Booking.com's HQ and primary technology center are located.

About Booking.com: 

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 29 million total reported listings and cover more than 143,000 destinations in 230 countries and territories worldwide.

Each day, more than 1.5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether traveling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal place to stay quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and for the latest news, data and insights, please visit our global media room.

CONTACT DETAILS 

For further information, please contact the Booking.com Press Office:mediarelations@booking.com


Otto trend di viaggio per il 2019
E 10 mete da non perdere. FOTO

