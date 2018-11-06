Booking.com Research Reveals that Women in Tech Are Committed to Staying in the Industry, and Are Taking the Lead on Achieving Gender Parity

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United
Sport

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"
Politica

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin
Culture

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato
Economia

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre
Spettacoli

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia
Politica

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari
Cronache

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione
Politica

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia
Spettacoli

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld
Politica

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico
Spettacoli

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson
Politica

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"
Politica

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'
Politica

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale
Politica

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"
Politica

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa
Cronache

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019
Spettacoli

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019


Booking.com Research Reveals that Women in Tech Are Committed to Staying in the Industry, and Are Taking the Lead on Achieving Gender Parity

- New global research from Booking.com, digital e-commerce and technology leader, reveals that more than four in five women (83%) working in the tech industry globally say that they intend to remain in tech for the next five to ten years. Beyond their own commitment, women in tech are passionate about encouraging new entrants to join the sector, with nine in ten (89%) female professionals agreeing that they would recommend a career in the industry to high school and undergraduate students.    

Women globally say that women working in tech have an opportunity to improve gender diversity themselves, including by sharing their experiences of the tech industry with other women (46%) and becoming a mentor to them (44%). However, they also believe tech companies have an obligation to invest further in initiatives to support them, with 51% calling for hiring practices designed to attract a more diverse workforce. Only the same percentage expects to see this change within the next five years, suggesting that companies should move faster in effecting change.

Read the full release here: https://globalnews.booking.com/more-than-four-in-five-women-in-tech-globally-intend-to-stay-in-the-industry-and-are-taking-the-lead-towards-achieving-gender-parity/

AboutBooking.com:

Booking.com connects travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 29M+ total reported listings, including 5.7M+ listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay and cover more than 141,000 destinations in 230 countries and territories worldwide. Each day, 1.5M+ room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com™, and is part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 17,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and visit our global media room.

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office: mediarelations@booking.com


in evidenza
Manuela Ferrera, calendario super Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Spettacoli

Manuela Ferrera, calendario super
Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.