Moscovici: "Deficit Italia preoccupa commissione e vari Paesi Ue"
Politica

Milano, le Scale Up incontrano gli investitori internazionali
Economia

"Credo", l'album di Vincenzo Incenzo prodotto da Renato Zero
Spettacoli

Ilaria Cucchi: "Nistri vuole colpire tutti quelli che parlano"
Cronache

Crollo Genova, sfollati tornano a casa: 2 ore per recupero beni
Cronache

Trentino: una app per puntare a uno stile di vita piÃ¹ salutare
Economia

Crollo Genova, sfollati: emergenza abitativa non Ã¨ ancora finita
Cronache

Crimea, Putin: strage Kerch Ã¨ il risultato della globalizzazione
Politica

A Napoli 23 opere in mostra per raccontare la Londra anni '90
Culture

Rivelato l'autore della Madonna di San Luca, icona di Roma
Culture

Spread, Conte: "Lo seguo con molta attenzione, importante confronto coi mercati"
Politica

Incendio a Milano, Vigili del fuoco ancora al lavoro
Cronache

Festa di Roma, apre il thriller-noir "Bad times at the El Royale"
Spettacoli

100 anni di Eliseo, apre Cyrano con Barbareschi: un grido d'aiuto
Spettacoli

Manovra, Tria: "Cercheremo di avviare dialogo costruttivo con UE"
Politica

L'Isola di Pietro 2, Gianni Morandi presenta la nuova stagione. VIDEO
Spettacoli

Conte: ''Crisi di Governo improbabile''
Politica

Incendio Milano, Cattaneo: da analisi nessun rischio per salute
Cronache

Decreto fiscale, Conte: "Fatti di Roma non mi hanno distratto da Consiglio UE"
Politica

Dl fiscale, Conte: ''Salvini dice no Cdm? Si svolgera', il presidente sono io''
Politica

Booking.com Reveals Eight Travel Predictions for 2019

- Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with incredible places to stay, has delved into its unprecedented insights from over 163 million verified guest reviews and research from 21,500 travelers across 29 countries to reveal eight travel predictions for 2019.

1. The Appren-trip  

Over half (56%) of global travelers agree traveling has taught them invaluable life skills, and 2019 will see a rise in people's desire to learn something new whilst away, as well as an increase in volunteering and skills-based vacations.

2. Easy does it  

In 2019, "ease" will be the gold standard by which tech travel innovations will be judged. In past years, travelers have heard a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and speech recognition; in the coming year, the winning innovations will be those that can offer a practical solution to travelers.

3. Watch this space - uncharted territories 

In 2019 and beyond, we will continue to push the extreme limits of where travel will take us and as space technology advances, even the prospect of space tourism won't seem such a giant leap anymore. Four in ten travelers (40%) confirm they are excited about the prospect of space travel and are open to considering the experience themselves (38%).

To read the full list of Travel Predictions for 2019, visit https://globalnews.booking.com/bookingcom-reveals-8-travel-predictions-for-2019/

About Booking.com 

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com employs 17,000+ employees in over 200 offices worldwide. With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 29M+ total reported listings, including more than 5.6M+ listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, and cover more than 141,000 destinations in 230 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, contact: mediarelations@booking.com


in evidenza
Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Costume

Kate Moss, busto a 18 carati
Sotheby’s lancia un'asta "d'oro"

Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

