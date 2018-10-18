18 ottobre 2018- 18:41 Booking.com Reveals Eight Travel Predictions for 2019

- Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with incredible places to stay, has delved into its unprecedented insights from over 163 million verified guest reviews and research from 21,500 travelers across 29 countries to reveal eight travel predictions for 2019.

1. The Appren-trip

Over half (56%) of global travelers agree traveling has taught them invaluable life skills, and 2019 will see a rise in people's desire to learn something new whilst away, as well as an increase in volunteering and skills-based vacations.

2. Easy does it

In 2019, "ease" will be the gold standard by which tech travel innovations will be judged. In past years, travelers have heard a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and speech recognition; in the coming year, the winning innovations will be those that can offer a practical solution to travelers.

3. Watch this space - uncharted territories

In 2019 and beyond, we will continue to push the extreme limits of where travel will take us and as space technology advances, even the prospect of space tourism won't seem such a giant leap anymore. Four in ten travelers (40%) confirm they are excited about the prospect of space travel and are open to considering the experience themselves (38%).

To read the full list of Travel Predictions for 2019, visit https://globalnews.booking.com/bookingcom-reveals-8-travel-predictions-for-2019/

