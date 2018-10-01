Richard Stallman (FSF): il voto su internet, che cosa stupida
Economia

Ascoltare le onde elettromagnetiche a Roma con "Electrical Walks"
Culture

Roma, cade un albero in zona Ottaviano: macchine coinvolte
Cronache

Torta di ghiaccio, sardine e gelatina per la delfina PelÃ©
Cronache

Un anno fa il referendum in Catalogna, attivisti bloccano strade
Politica

Non chiamatelo canile, a Napoli la "casa d'accoglienza" per cani
Cronache

Strade Sicure, Angelo Tofalo: "Garantire sempre piÃ¹ sicurezza"
Politica

Marco Cappato deposita il proprio testamento biologico
Politica

Cade nelle Grotte di Frasassi, salvata una speleologa marchigiana
Cronache

Riccardo Zacconi, "papÃ " di Candy crush, Ã¨ l'Alumnus Luiss 2018
Cronache

Antonio Albanese in tv con la serie "I Topi": ironia sulla mafia
Spettacoli

Bologna, riapre raccordo A1-A14 dopo l'esplosione del 6 agosto
Cronache

Manovra, Salvini: una bocciatura preventiva Ue non esiste
Politica

Addio a Charles Aznavour, il grande chansonnier aveva 94 anni
Spettacoli

"Rocketman", le prime immagini del film su Elton John
Spettacoli

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 5 ottobre
Cronache

Mary Poppins torna a teatro, dal 5 ottobre al Nazionale a Milano
Spettacoli

Brera festeggia: concluso il riallestimento di tutte le sale
Culture

Un minuto di silenzio al Parlamento Europeo per le vittime del terremoto in Indonesia
Politica

Il primo giorno in Borsa di Fine Foods, Eigenmann suona la campanella
Economia

Borderless Access - 10 Years, Redefining Reach and Insights

- Borderless Access marks a momentous milestone as it completes 10 years in the online and digital market research industry. Today, the company is a dominant, go-to player for managing the research process practice of accessing the best response from the right respondents through the right channel at the right time.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747964/Borderless_Access_Logo.jpg )

Borderless Access's journey began in 2008 as a pioneer in the area of market research panels, with a BRIC focused footprint, which has now expanded to 34 markets with 3.71 million engaged respondents, establishing itself as an important stakeholder in the market research community. The company now offers a wide range of innovative technology-based market research products and solutions, catering to a diverse range of industry segments.

"Our entrepreneurial culture and ability to think ahead in time has allowed us to bring out cutting-edge technology-based MR solutions," commented, Ruchika Gupta, Founder & CEO of Borderless Access. "This has enabled us to transform ourselves into a global company with active presence in USA, UK, Germany, and Dubai. Our focus is not only to develop a strong clientele but also develop a high-energy, forward-thinking team to take us to new heights."

Borderless Access is the recipient of 'Best Research Company of the Year' award at MRMW 2017 and the prestigious 'Red Herring Asia 100' award. It also bagged the 'Great Place to Work' certification for the year 2018-19, proving it has successfully struck the right balance on both fronts.

"We've been the first ones to use advanced technology such as passive behavior, predictive analytics, and Machine Learning  to sample, engage and deliver actionable research results for our clients," said Dushyant Gupta, Executive Vice President, Borderless Access. "Our marketing and research capabilities have helped us to co-create research on research content with global brands like J&J, Microsoft, Unilever, Intel, Orange, Etihad, and PepsiCo amongst others and share the results about such innovative research techniques and approaches at international conferences," he added.

About Borderless Access: 

Borderless Access, a global digital MR products and solutions company, provides access to experiences and life moments of engaged consumers from hard-to-reach segments to its global clientele of MR firms, ad agencies, consultancy firms, and end enterprises, through technology and community analytics. Its innovative offerings include Panel Solutions, SmartSight™, HealthSight™, and TAPP™.

Media contact:Anshul Agarwal Marketing@borderlessaccess.com 


in evidenza
Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip E ora entra la star nella Casa

Grande Fratello Vip News

Nomination e veleni al Gf Vip
E ora entra la star nella Casa

