Bradesco - Results in the 4th Quarter of 2018

La mente del cecchino come risorsa per i manager
Culture

La mente del cecchino come risorsa per i manager

Venezuela, l'Europarlamento riconosce GuaidÃ² come presidente
Politica

Venezuela, l'Europarlamento riconosce GuaidÃ² come presidente

Arisa torna a Sanremo in gara con "Mi sento bene"
Spettacoli

Arisa torna a Sanremo in gara con "Mi sento bene"

Venezuela, sottosegretario esteri: "Italia non riconosce GuaidÃ²"
Politica

Venezuela, sottosegretario esteri: "Italia non riconosce GuaidÃ²"

Allarme per la tomba di Tutankhamon: troppi visitatori
Politica

Allarme per la tomba di Tutankhamon: troppi visitatori

Bella, single e felice. Jennifer Aniston fa 50 anni e torna in tv
Spettacoli

Bella, single e felice. Jennifer Aniston fa 50 anni e torna in tv

Lo spettacolo delle Cascate del Niagara ghiacciate
Politica

Lo spettacolo delle Cascate del Niagara ghiacciate

Recessione, Meloni: "Francamente non sono stupita, c'Ã¨ bisogno di crescita"
Politica

Recessione, Meloni: "Francamente non sono stupita, c'Ã¨ bisogno di crescita"

Italia in recessione, Renzi risponde a Di Maio: uomo ridicolo
Politica

Italia in recessione, Renzi risponde a Di Maio: uomo ridicolo

Montalbano festeggia 20 anni e il commissario soccorre i migranti
Spettacoli

Montalbano festeggia 20 anni e il commissario soccorre i migranti

Pil, Comi: "Italia va indietro, fermatevi prima che vada in default"
Politica

Pil, Comi: "Italia va indietro, fermatevi prima che vada in default"

Italia in recessione, Di Maio: chi stava al governo ci ha mentito
Politica

Italia in recessione, Di Maio: chi stava al governo ci ha mentito

Maltrattamenti sui bambini, arrestate due maestre cinesi a Prato
Cronache

Maltrattamenti sui bambini, arrestate due maestre cinesi a Prato

Sempre piÃ¹ in alto, "Il Volo" torna a Sanremo e in tour mondiale
Spettacoli

Sempre piÃ¹ in alto, "Il Volo" torna a Sanremo e in tour mondiale

Italiani a Panama: "Una comunitÃ  di 10mila persone"
Politica

Italiani a Panama: "Una comunitÃ  di 10mila persone"

Tornano le formiche nel reparto di rianimazione dell'ospedale San Giovanni Bosco a Napoli
Politica

Tornano le formiche nel reparto di rianimazione dell'ospedale San Giovanni Bosco a Napoli

Da quota 100 a reddito cittadinanza, Di Maio presenta risultati M5s al Governo, il racconto in 180 secondi
Politica

Da quota 100 a reddito cittadinanza, Di Maio presenta risultati M5s al Governo, il...

Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019
Culture

Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019

F35, Di Maio: "Nessuna decisione Ã¨ stata ancora presa, crediamo sia spesa inutile"
Politica

F35, Di Maio: "Nessuna decisione Ã¨ stata ancora presa, crediamo sia spesa inutile"

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi
Politica

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi


Bradesco - Results in the 4th Quarter of 2018

- 1. Recurring Net Income in the 4th quarter recorded R$5.8 billion, an increase of 6.6% compared to the previous quarter and 19.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, representing R$3.22 per share with accrued profitability in the quarter over Shareholder's Equity of 19.7%.

2. Operating Income in the 4th quarter recorded R$8.6 billion, an increase of 2.1% compared to the previous quarter and 32.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

3. Bradesco Seguros Net Income in the 4th quarter recorded R$1.8 billion, an increase of 21.9% compared to the previous quarter and 26.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Claims Ratio reached 70.4%, an improvement of 200 bps compared to previous quarter and the Combined Ratio reached 80.8% an increase of 330 bps compared to previous quarter.

4. Total Assets, in December 2018, recorded a balance of R$1.386 trillion, a growth of 2.2% compared to the last quarter. The return on Average Total Assets was 1.6%.

5. Expanded Loan Portfolio, in December 2018, reached R$531.6 billion, a growth of 1.6% compared to the previous quarter and 7.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

6. Net Interest Income totaled R$16.8 billion, an increase of 6.6% compared to the previous quarter and 6.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

7. In the 4th quarter, the Delinquency over 90 days reached 3.5%, an improvement of 10 bps compared to the previous quarter and and 120 bps compared to the same period of the previous year, allowing relevant reduction of 31.8% on Credit Losses Provision Expenses compared to the same period of the previous year.

8. Fee and Commission Income increased 3.9% compared to the previous quarter and 4.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

9. Assets Under Management reached R$2.139 trillion, an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter and 7.6% compared to December 2017.

10. Shareholders' Equity, in December 2018, totaled R$121.121 billion, a growth of 4.7% compared to previous quarter and 9.7% compared to December 2017.

11. Tier I Basel Ratio was 13.7% in December 2018, an increase of 150 bps compared to the previous quarter.

The Earnings Release Conference Call presentation, Report on Economic and Financial Analysis and Complete Financial Statements are available on the Investor Relations website - bradesco.com.br/ir-en.  

FURTHER INFORMATION:Investor Relations AreaTel.: +55 (11) 2194-0922e-mail: investors@bradesco.com.br


in evidenza
Un ciondolo a forma di Africa Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

Politicamente scorretto

Un ciondolo a forma di Africa
Sciarelli e quel look poco consono

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.