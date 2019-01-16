Brexit Uncertainty to Continue for at Least Another Two Months

Bomba pizzeria, de Magistris: "Siamo in attesa delle forze dell'ordine promesse da Salvini"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, de Magistris: "Siamo in attesa delle forze dell'ordine promesse da...

Chiusa per bomba, il messaggio lasciato da Sorbillo all'ingresso della sua pizzeria a Napoli
Politica

Chiusa per bomba, il messaggio lasciato da Sorbillo all'ingresso della sua pizzeria a...

Bomba pizzeria, De Magistris: "Napoli Ã¨ con Sorbillo, delinquenti non passeranno"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, De Magistris: "Napoli Ã¨ con Sorbillo, delinquenti non passeranno"

Bomba pizzeria, Fico: "Napoli non si arrende, Stato combatta Camorra con fermezza"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, Fico: "Napoli non si arrende, Stato combatta Camorra con fermezza"

Concluso l'attacco jihadista a Nairobi, tutti i terroristi uccisi
Politica

Concluso l'attacco jihadista a Nairobi, tutti i terroristi uccisi

Bomba devasta la pizzeria di Sorbillo al centro storico di Napoli, le immagini dopo l'esplosione
Politica

Bomba devasta la pizzeria di Sorbillo al centro storico di Napoli, le immagini dopo...

Tav, Foietta: ''Ho mandato 12 lettere al Governo, non mi ha mai risposto''
Politica

Tav, Foietta: ''Ho mandato 12 lettere al Governo, non mi ha mai risposto''

Brexit, sottosegretario Geraci: "Sono positivo, la razionalitÃ  prevarrÃ "
Politica

Brexit, sottosegretario Geraci: "Sono positivo, la razionalitÃ  prevarrÃ "

Roma, tornano le pietre di inciampo in memoria dei deportati
Cronache

Roma, tornano le pietre di inciampo in memoria dei deportati

Salvini: "Juncker su austeritÃ ? meglio tardissimo che mai"
Politica

Salvini: "Juncker su austeritÃ ? meglio tardissimo che mai"

Brexit, Ue preoccupata: il Regno Unito rischia un'uscita brutale
Politica

Brexit, Ue preoccupata: il Regno Unito rischia un'uscita brutale

No della Camera all'accordo sulla Brexit, voto di fiducia per May
Politica

No della Camera all'accordo sulla Brexit, voto di fiducia per May

Bomba pizzeria a Napoli, Fico: "Piena solidarietÃ  a Gino Sorbillo"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria a Napoli, Fico: "Piena solidarietÃ  a Gino Sorbillo"

Riforma Coni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna volonta' di intromissione della politica"
Politica

Riforma Coni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna volonta' di intromissione della politica"

Banche, Giorgetti: "Con regole fissate da altri istituti falliscono"
Politica

Banche, Giorgetti: "Con regole fissate da altri istituti falliscono"

Maire Tecnimont, Di Amato: "Archivio storico sia esempio per giovani e futuro"
Culture

Maire Tecnimont, Di Amato: "Archivio storico sia esempio per giovani e futuro"

Riforma Coni, MalagÃ²: "Non ero ottimista, oggi lo sono"
Politica

Riforma Coni, MalagÃ²: "Non ero ottimista, oggi lo sono"

Rifiuti, Raggi: "Scoperta discarica a cielo aperto nel Parco dell'Aniene"
Politica

Rifiuti, Raggi: "Scoperta discarica a cielo aperto nel Parco dell'Aniene"

Brexit, Boccia: "Serve piÃ¹ Europa, parliamo di fini non di tattiche"
Politica

Brexit, Boccia: "Serve piÃ¹ Europa, parliamo di fini non di tattiche"

Brexit, Renzi: "Sempre piÃ¹ complicata, bugie dei populisti hanno gambe corte"
Politica

Brexit, Renzi: "Sempre piÃ¹ complicata, bugie dei populisti hanno gambe corte"


Brexit Uncertainty to Continue for at Least Another Two Months

- NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The British parliament took a decisive step today in the Brexit divorce process to not support the plan negotiated by Prime Minister May with the European Commission. Uncertainty has dominated the entire process until now and, as expected, it is not going to decrease in the upcoming weeks. Uncertainties have already impacted consumer confidence, inflation, exchange rates, and firms' decisions regarding investments.

While a possible plan B may still have a small chance of generating an orderly Brexit, the more likely outcome now is that both the UK and the European Union (EU) will have to look for an extension to the March 29th deadline. A short-term extension is unlikely to go beyond May 23rd, when European elections start. Should the UK still be a member of the EU by then, it would have to organize those elections, too – an unlikely event for many reasons. Beyond May 23rd the EU may have to make major decisions on how to accommodate a continuation of the United Kingdom's membership.

If none of the above can be achieved, a no-deal Brexit is also still another possible outcome. To soften the impact of a disorderly exit, the European Commission has laid out a contingency plan to make sure that trucks, airplanes, and the financial sector do not fall off a cliff as of March 30th. The impact of a no-deal Brexit will be quite substantial, though, and become more clearly visible by the 2nd quarter of the year. In this scenario, and combined with a maturing business cycle, a recession will then be very likely. For the longer term, The Conference Board estimates the income effect to be in the range of 3,000 US (PPP adjusted) dollars per capita per year until 2028.

A recent Brexit analysis from The Conference Board can be accessed here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624268/The_Conference_Board_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Isola dei Famosi nel 'pallone' Ecco le figlie di Mihajlovic. E poi..

Cast, le news

Isola dei Famosi nel 'pallone'
Ecco le figlie di Mihajlovic. E poi..

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.