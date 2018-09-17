Paola Trotta, Direttore Comunicazione Opel Italia, il nuovo Opel Combo
Motori

NUOVO MERCEDES GLE
Intervista - Giorgio Conte Responsabile Comunicazione DS Automobiles Italia
Storica maratona a Berlino: battuto il record del mondo
Tifone Mangkhut su Hong Kong e Macao, 65 morti nelle Filippine
Magia Ibra, gol n. 500 Ã¨ un capolavoro
Manovra, Conte: "Impegno a varare reddito cittadinanza contro disuguaglianze"
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 settembre
Di Maio: "Con manovra nessuna tensione, ma bisogna mantenere le promesse"
Manovra, Di Maio Reddito cittadinanza e' prima misura
Flat Tax, Di Maio: "Se non aiuterÃ  i ricchi saremo pronti a votarla"
Ponte Morandi, Martina: "Lega e M5s non tengano in ostaggio Genova per la scelta del commissario"
Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto la mentalita' giusta"
Roma-Chievo, D'Anna: "Voglio dedicare questo risultato al Presidente"
Champions League, Di Francesco: "Con il Real Madrid dobbiamo dare tutti qualcosa in piÃ¹"
Roma-Chievo, Di Francesco: "Sono inc***ato, ma non siamo fisicamente a terra"
Tifone Mangkhut, la furia della tempesta si abbatte su Hong Kong, l'ordine Ã¨ di restare in casa
Sicurezza, Salvini all'Hotel House di Porto Recanati: "Qua servono le ruspe"
Sicurezza, Salvini: "Hotel House Porto Recanati va abbattuto"
Papa Francesco: "La fede non puo' fermarsi alle parole"
Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Named Caribbean's First Certified CarbonNeutral® Resort

- What does CarbonNeutral® mean?

CarbonNeutral® is a global standard awarded to businesses that have reduced their (CO2) greenhouse gas emissions, which trap heat in the atmosphere, to net zero.

"Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has set the benchmark high with its sustainability program and we're delighted that CarbonNeutral® certification has been added to its achievements, demonstrating the commitment to net zero emissions that leading businesses throughout the world are achieving," said Saskia Feast, VP Western Region, Natural Capital Partners.

What does being CarbonNeutral® mean for Bucuti's guests?

Providing a net zero carbon emissions experience means Bucuti's guests leave no footprint, but do leave with a memorable, guiltfree vacation.

Bucuti & Tara's mission is to achieve lasting results for both its guests and conservation. Bucuti & Tara has now proven that carbon neutrality and a memorable vacation are mutually inclusive.

The Path to CarbonNeutral®

Over the years, the resort's Green Team made substantial investments to accomplish extensive emission reductions within its operation.  Multiple initiatives led to the maximum carbon emission reductions within the resort. The small remaining gap is offset with carbon credits through its local wind farm.

Initiatives span the simple to the complex with every resort service being scrutinized and improved upon. Gifting every guest with a reusable water canteen resulted in keeping 290,000 single-use plastic water bottles annually from landing in Aruba's landfill. Offering healthier portions provided guests with more sensible – and desirable - serving sizes, with a byproduct of reducing food waste by 30%. The resort installed the island's largest solar panel system - the maximum allowed by government.

Bucuti is committed to following The CarbonNeutral® Protocol, the leading framework for achieving carbon neutrality worldwide. Through the carbon neutrality certification process, it worked with SCS Global Services (formerly Scientific Certifications Systems) to verify the emissions of resort operations and Natural Capital Partners, carbon offset experts in the delivery of solutions for positive impact on carbon, renewable energy, biodiversity and water.

The Caribbean's Eco-pioneer

Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti and passionate environmentalist, has steadfastly woven sustainable practices throughout the resort's policies and culture since opening in 1987. Recognized as the Caribbean's most eco-certified resort, Bucuti was the first ISO 14001 certified hotel in the Americas, the first in the Caribbean to achieve LEED Silver certification and has been named the World's Most Sustainable Hotel by Green Globe.

Why invest to be CarbonNeutral®?

Earth's temperatures continue to soar, and sea levels are rising threatening coastal communities worldwide such as sea-level Aruba. Bucuti recognizes that human-driven climate change is a global issue every person, business and organization, has a responsibility to change.

"Our guests have chosen Aruba for our naturally beautiful beaches, stunning turquoise waters and the happy, healthy island community. We must protect and preserve our environment on a meaningful level to deliver this experience in the future," says Ewald Biemans. "I believe the hard work, passion and dedication of our sustainability team to achieve carbon neutrality will inspire others to consider similar action."

Learn more at Bucuti.com.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach ResortDeclared the first CarbonNeutral® hotel in the Caribbean in August 2018 and TripAdvisor's No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean for 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is Aruba's premier adults-only boutique resort. Nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, Bucuti is home to protected sea turtles and named one of the "Dream Beaches of the World." The resort offers 104 well-appointed accommodations, award-winning healthy dining and an extensive wellness program. It is a TAG Approved® LGBTQ-friendly hotel. Bucuti is a worldwide sustainable tourism leader holding eco-certifications of LEED Silver, Green Globe Platinum, ISO 14001 and Travelife Gold and was named the World's Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort in 2016 by Green Globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/743497/Bucuti_Tara_Beach_Resort.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/743498/Bucuti_and_Tara_Beach_Resort_Logo.jpg


