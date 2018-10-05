Burberry Introduces 'Her', The New Fragrance for Women

Gros-Pietro: per Intesa Sanpaolo fondamentale l'educazione finanziaria
Economia

Gros-Pietro: per Intesa Sanpaolo fondamentale l'educazione finanziaria

Dl Genova, Bucci: "Vorrei rinunciare al compenso da commissario"
Politica

Dl Genova, Bucci: "Vorrei rinunciare al compenso da commissario"

L'equipaggio della Mediterranea incontra in mare la nave Atlantia della Ong Open Arms
Politica

L'equipaggio della Mediterranea incontra in mare la nave Atlantia della Ong Open Arms

Allegri presenta Udinese-Juve, ma l'attenzione e' tutta sulle accuse a Cristiano Ronaldo FOCUS
Politica

Allegri presenta Udinese-Juve, ma l'attenzione e' tutta sulle accuse a Cristiano...

Maltempo in Calabria, lâ€™intervento dellâ€™elicottero dei VVF per trasportare una donna in ospedale
Politica

Maltempo in Calabria, lâ€™intervento dellâ€™elicottero dei VVF per trasportare una donna...

Maltempo in Calabria, salvati 250 cani a CirÃ² Marina
Politica

Maltempo in Calabria, salvati 250 cani a CirÃ² Marina

Maltempo al Sud, le strade in Calabria diventano torrenti per la copiosa pioggia
Politica

Maltempo al Sud, le strade in Calabria diventano torrenti per la copiosa pioggia

Nubifragio a Catania, piove all'interno del tribunale
Politica

Nubifragio a Catania, piove all'interno del tribunale

Accuse a Ronaldo, Allegri: "E' un ragazzo serio dentro e fuori dal campo"
Politica

Accuse a Ronaldo, Allegri: "E' un ragazzo serio dentro e fuori dal campo"

Vernice sulle vetrine Benetton durante il corteo studentesco contro il Governo a Milano
Politica

Vernice sulle vetrine Benetton durante il corteo studentesco contro il Governo a Milano

Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo: "Salvini, la pacchia Ã¨ finita"
Politica

Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo: "Salvini, la pacchia Ã¨ finita"

Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo, imbrattate le vetrine di Zara
Politica

Milano, gli studenti scendono in piazza contro il Governo, imbrattate le vetrine di Zara

Nubifragio a Catania, le strade del centro si trasformano in fiumi
Politica

Nubifragio a Catania, le strade del centro si trasformano in fiumi

Corteo anti Dl sicurezza a Milano, Salvini: "Mio figlio mi ha ringraziato, non Ã¨ andato a scuola"
Politica

Corteo anti Dl sicurezza a Milano, Salvini: "Mio figlio mi ha ringraziato, non Ã¨...

Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Il 'parmesan' e la 'mozzarilla' Juncker la faccia mangiare ai suoi figli"
Politica

Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Il 'parmesan' e la 'mozzarilla' Juncker la faccia mangiare...

Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Non firmeremo accordi con Paesi che danneggiano agricoltura italiana"
Politica

Salvini alla Coldiretti: "Non firmeremo accordi con Paesi che danneggiano agricoltura...

Maltempo a Bari, piove nel bus che porta i ragazzi a scuola, la denuncia di una mamma sui social
Politica

Maltempo a Bari, piove nel bus che porta i ragazzi a scuola, la denuncia di una mamma...

Maltempo al Sud, autobus allagato a Taranto, passeggeri camminano nell'acqua
Politica

Maltempo al Sud, autobus allagato a Taranto, passeggeri camminano nell'acqua

Ritrovato arsenale della mafia a Trapani, era nascosto in un casolare diroccato
Politica

Ritrovato arsenale della mafia a Trapani, era nascosto in un casolare diroccato

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Obiettivo Ã¨ ponte per il 2019"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Toti: "Obiettivo Ã¨ ponte per il 2019"


Burberry Introduces 'Her', The New Fragrance for Women

- The new Burberry Her campaign stars British actress and model Cara Delevingne, photographed by Juergen Teller in London.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754877/Burberry_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754878/Cara_Delevingne_Burberry.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754879/Cara_Delevingne_Jurgen_Teller.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754880/Cara_Delevingne_London.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754881/Cara_Delevingne_Tower_Bridge.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754883/Burberry_Her_Fragrance.jpg )

Burberry Her will be available from October 2018 on Burberry.com and at select Burberry boutiques. It will additionally be available at specialty beauty retail and department stores globally and online.

ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN 

Cara Delevingne is captured by Jurgen Teller in a series of candid images around her home town of London, and recorded her own rendition of 'Maybe it's because I'm a Londoner', a song dedicated to the city she loves, as the campaign's accompanying soundtrack.

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE 

Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant, fruity and floral fragrance created by master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. It opens with a burst of red and dark berries, featuring floral notes of jasmine and violet at the heart, with a base of dry amber and musk.

Top notes: Red and dark berries - blackcurrant, blueberry and raspberry

Heart notes: Jasmine and violet

Base notes: Dry amber and musk

"Her Eau de Parfum by Burberry is unique because it is a memorable signature. To achieve that, you need a strong accord, an olfactive story that translates your vision. The combination of these sunburst berries and British spirit blended with the ambery musky accord brings this very unique signature. You can immediately recognise when someone is wearing it. It's a signature scent." Francis Kurkdjian

ABOUT THE BOTTLE 

The new bottle is inspired by the archival design of Burberry's first fragrance, 'Burberrys for Men', which launched in 1981. Made from smooth curved glass, the bottle can be personalised with engraved initials on a gold charm around its neck.

THE COLLECTION 

Her Eau de Parfum 100ml, 50 ml, 30ml and 7.5ml

Body Lotion 200ml

Shower Gel 200ml

Perfumed Deodorant 100ml

THE CUSTOM SNAPCHAT FILTER 

The campaign will be supported heavily via Snapchat and consumers will be able to engage via a custom Snapchat lens, Geo-targeted Snapchat filters around London and Burberry Her Giphy stickers for Snapchat and Instagram.

About Burberry

• Founded in 1856, Burberry is a global luxury brand with a distinctive British identity

• Burberry designs and sources apparel and accessories, selling through a diversified network of retail (including digital), wholesale and licensing channels worldwide

• At 31 December 2017, Burberry globally had 205 retail stores, 199 concessions, 57 outlets and 47 franchise stores

• Burberry is headquartered in London. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange (BRBY.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index. Its ADR symbol is (OTC: BURBY)

• BURBERRY, the Equestrian Knight Device and the Burberry Check are trademarks belonging to Burberry that are registered and enforced worldwide

 


in evidenza
X Factor, arriva Lodo Guenzi Giudice al posto di Asia Argento

Spettacoli

X Factor, arriva Lodo Guenzi
Giudice al posto di Asia Argento

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.