Si Ã¨ dimesso David Davis, il ministro britannico per la Brexit
Politica

Centinaia di australiani nudi per la foto di Spencer Tunick
Politica

Cinema in lutto, morto a Roma il regista Carlo Vanzina
Spettacoli

Thailandia, salvati 4 ragazzi: altri 9 ancora nella grotta
Politica

Piogge torrenziali e inondazioni in Giappone: oltre 100 morti
Politica

Verde a Roma, crolla platano di oltre 10 metri a viale Angelico
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 10 luglio
Cronache

Bambini intrappolati in Tailandia, 4 sono salvi, i preparativi del salvataggio
Politica

Mondiali, Papa Francesco consola i tifosi del Brasile: "Ci sarÃ  altra occasione"
Politica

Saldi al via a Torino, il servizio tra commercianti e amanti dello shopping
Politica

Piogge record in Giappone provocano esondazioni e frane, 5 milioni di persone evacuate
Politica

Maurizio Martina Ã¨ stato eletto segretario del PD, il suo discorso in 150 secondi
Politica

In Giappone anche i gatti aspettano il semaforo per attraversare la strada
Politica

Ragazza 18enne arresstata in Iran per un video postato sui social
Politica

Inghilterra elimina la Svezia ai mondiali, tifosi irrompono all'Ikea e mettono tutto sotto sopra
Sport

Maurizio Martina Ã¨ il nuovo segretario del Pd - Infografica
Politica

Due cani intrappolati in auto, l'intervento dei soccorritori
Politica

Incendio a CinecittÃ , distrutto il gigantesco set di Roma Antica
Politica

Addio a Carlo Vanzina, se ne va un pezzo di storia del cinema italiano - Infografica
Politica

Meloni lancia iniziativa 'maglietta azzurra' "Stato si occupi di italiani sotto soglia di povertÃ "
Politica

BYE BYE WORLD Launches Crowdfunding Project for BIG CLAPPER, Clapping Robot That Effectively Attracts Customers with Charming, Realistic Applause

- (Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201807055698-O1-o8f9GE6L)(Video: https://youtu.be/DXtsEF7Oxyc)

For more details, please visit: https://www.bigclapper.com/

BIG CLAPPER, designed specifically to enliven people, utilizes technology for creating a realistic clapping sound with soft hands. It draws people's attention with its natural-sounding clapping and also calls out to them in a pleasant voice. So it can be expected to be effective in attracting customers, providing advertising and generating excitement.

Preordering in Japan began in August 2017 and was limited to 100 units, but the number of orders far exceeded expectations. BYE BYE WORLD exhibited BIG CLAPPER at CES 2018, the world's largest electronics trade show, and the response was overwhelming. So the company has come to firmly believe in the universal appeal of BIG CLAPPER, which delights people with its clapping and speech. With a view to commercializing the product for the U.S. and EU countries, investors are solicited starting on July 6 through crowdfunding based on pre-sales, in which the finished product is given to contributors as an investment return. The project will end at 23:59 on September 5. The contribution unit has been set at 500,000 yen and 25 units are being solicited in total. If the funding goal is reached, shipment of the product in return is planned for March 2019. Crowdfunding is conducted through Kickstarter.

Kickstarter URL: http://www.byebyeworld.co.jp/ks

Features of BIG CLAPPER:

Applause is a universal language. It has the power to attract people's attention, cheer people on, enliven the atmosphere, and generate positive emotions. BIG CLAPPER has the ability to charm people around the world with soft hands that are perfect for clapping. Moreover, its highly likable appearance and cute voice, which is generated while its lips move, make people feel good and leave an unforgettable impact. BIG CLAPPER can potentially be used wherever people gather, and so it comes equipped with over 500 types of speech and over 30 types of performances. It can therefore be utilized in a wide range of situations. When BIG CLAPPER is connected to the dedicated app for iOS or Android, the fun never ends.

About BYE BYE WORLD Inc.

BYE BYE WORLD Inc., headed by Masato Takahashi, is a creative design and technology company that makes highly entertaining robots and toys.

More details are available on its website: https://www.bigclapper.com/

Overseas distributor: HIROMORI INC.

About HIROMORI INC.

HIROMORI INC. is a production and merchandizing company with a 70-year track record in "Creation for Excitement."

More details are available on its website: http://www.hiromori.com/english/


