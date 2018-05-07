7 maggio 2018- 16:52 Byron Janis' Historic 'Live from Leningrad, 1960' First-Time Release, Available at www.byronjanislive.com

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8108052-byron-janis-live-from-leningrad-1960/

It's comprised of 16 classical pieces from six composers, including Aaron Copland's Piano Sonata composed in 1939, which reflects Copland's fear of WW II, and ends with beautiful bells that "announce the hope for peace," says Janis. Other featured composers: Chopin, de Falla, Liszt, Mozart and Schumann.

The 90-year-old is still creating music, including for his Broadway-bound "Silver Skates" musical. He and Naxos Records have just signed a worldwide distribution agreement.

Live from Leningrad is the second in a series of Janis' previously unreleased recordings of live performances. He issued Byron Janis Live on Tour, Vol.1 this past fall.

"I was at first dismayed that this concert recording had been made and sold in the USSR without my knowledge. But now, I am grateful a unique moment in musical history was captured," added Janis, who was appointed our country's first Cultural Ambassador to Russia.

To learn more about Byron Janis, or to purchase his recent albums Live from Leningrad, 1960 or Bryon Janis Live on Tour, Vol. 1, please visit www.byronjanislive.com. More information on Maestro Janis is available at www.byronjanis.com, facebook.com/ByronJanis, twitter.com/@ByronJanisMusic, https://www.youtube.com/user/ByronJanisMusic, instagram.com/#ByronJanisMusic

About Byron Janis:

Byron Janis is internationally renowned as one of the world's greatest pianists. He made his orchestral debut at age 15 with Toscanini's NBC Symphony Orchestra. The following year he was chosen by Vladimir Horowitz as his first student. At 18, he became the youngest artist ever signed to a contract by RCA Victor Records. Two years later, in 1948, he made his Carnegie Hall debut which was hailed as an unparalleled success. He has played with every major symphony orchestra in both the U.S and abroad. His many recordings appear on the RCA, Mercury Phillips, Sony, Universal and EMI labels. byronjanis.com

For a list of upcoming events and tributes, press information or to schedule interviews, limited public appearances and engagements, please contact Raina Grossman, Principal, Wolf and Rain Communications, LLC (646) 879-5859 raina@wolfandrain.com, Bettina L. Klinger, Principal, Brand Varietals, INC (917-930-8654) bklinger@brandvarietal.com.

Press Contact:

Bettina Klingerbklinger@brandvarietal.com917-930-8654