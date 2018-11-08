Pakistan, Asia Bibi scarcerata ma Ã¨ mistero su dove sia
Politica

Amianto, Landini: subito risposte Governo in legge di bilancio
Economia

California, sparatoria in un bar: feriti. Morto l'assalitore
Politica

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Legge sarÃ  approvata subito ma avrÃ  effetti dal 2020"
Politica

Scontro con Cnn, Trump revoca accredito al corrispondente Acosta
Politica

Sequestro record di eroina in un container al porto di Genova
Cronache

Bonafede: stop prescrizione dopo primo grado per tutti i reati
Politica

Hera, Rossetti: "Abbiamo intrapreso un percorso digitale"
Economia

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro dicembre 2019 riforma del processo penale"
Politica

MyBank, Ferrero (MyBank): "MyBank non Ã¨ solo pagamenti digitali"
Economia

Le microsfere 3M che rendono i veicoli piÃ¹ leggeri
Economia

EICMA 2018: tante novitÃ  in casa YAMAHA
Motori

EICMA 2018, intervista a Salvatore Nicola Nanni Direttore BMW Motorrad Italia
Motori

Bonafede: trovato l'accordo, prescrizione nel ddl anticorruzione
Politica

India, livelli record di smog Nuova Delhi dopo festa del Diwali
Politica

Usa, Trump fa dimettere il ministro della Giustizia Sessions
Politica

FI occupa i banchi del Governo in Aula, Rosato sospende i lavori: "Inaccettabile"
Politica

EICMA 2018 Mototerapia, parla Vanni Oddera, campione di Freestyle Motocross
Motori

Yemen, scontri e raid a Hodeida: almeno 58 combattenti uccisi
Politica

EICMA 2018, SPAZIO AL SORRISO CON LA MOTOTERAPIA
Motori

CAASA Executive Vice Chairman Ni Liang: China's Upgrading Its IP Protection Efforts

- Data from China Customs shows that bilateral trade between China and the EU stood at US$221.89 billion in 2017, up 19.1% year on year, beating by a wide margin the 14.2% gain in China's foreign trade overall. An executive responsible for brand protection in China at Entertainment One UK Limited, which owns the trademarks and copyrights associated with Peppa Pig, said: "Foreign brands entering China are advised to work with the Chinese government and various sectors of society to put effective IP protection measures in place to reduce potential risks and losses."

Ni Liang, executive vice chairman and head of the IP Commune rights protection center at CAASA, said: "During my ten-year tenure at Alibaba, we established a series of systems concerning IP management rules, network monitoring, infringement prevention, big data for brand protection. The IP Commune aims to upgrade China's IP protection efforts via general social governance, online data sharing, integration of criminal administration and civil litigation as well as partnerships between professionals and volunteers in tandem with various online and offline initiatives. Thanks to CAASA's support, the IP Commune has set up a comprehensive IP protection system, which is capable of tracking, monitoring and analyzing data throughout the entire process. With more than 20 million volunteers in China, it provides several services including categorization and identification of infringed rights, market analysis, online management, offline efforts to crack down on violators, civil litigation and reporting on the work in process, giving SMEs around the world access to affordable yet high-quality one-stop integrated solutions in terms of IP protection in China. The IP Commune, which helped over 100 brands avoid billions of dollars in financial losses last year, is looking forward to partnering with firms to establish a benign IP protection environment." Mr. Ni added: "China's IP protection efforts are being upgraded and we aim to give firms everywhere the tools to protect their IP rights with ease, without needing to send staff to China to do so."

 


