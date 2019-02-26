Vietnam, anche Trump arrivato ad Hanoi per il summit con Kim
Calego and Epic Games Partner to Launch Fortnite™ Bags, Backpacks and Accessories

- The new Fortnite-branded collection will boast the superior design, craftsmanship and quality for which Calego has become known, and will feature a diverse range of design schemes, including popular Fortnite character profiles, emote silhouettes and interpretations of the game's iconic visual elements.

"Fortnite is a global gaming phenomenon that has cultivated a massive, loyal fan-base and earned mainstream cultural relevance. We're thrilled to partner with Epic Games in building a robust line of stylish and functional gear that Fortnite fans will love," said Stephen Rapps, President at Calego. "With this latest partnership, Calego deepens its portfolio of brands that resonate with youthful consumers and best-in-class retailers worldwide."

"Style, function, and quality were so important to us when choosing a partner for this range of gear," said Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein. "Our players deserve and demand the best and Calego is absolutely delivering."

Launching in June 2019, the collection is available for retailers to purchase by contacting Hocine Yenneck at hocine.yenneck@calego.com.

Fortnite is the action building game from Epic Games that lets you drop into a massive 100-player PvP Battle Royale or team up with friends in a co-op campaign to Save The World against a horde of monsters. Craft and loot in giant worlds where no two games are ever the same. Fortnite Battle Royale is free and available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS and Android.

The partnership was brokered by IMG, Fortnite's exclusive worldwide agency for consumer products licensing.

About Calego International

Founded in 1931, Calego produces and distributes luggage, backpacks, and accessories through its portfolio of owned and licensed brands. In 2012, Calego created iFLY®, a travel brand featuring stunning yet affordable luggage and accessories. Amidst record sales of iFLY® luggage, Calego was honored by Walmart Inc. as its 2018 "Supplier of the Year" in the Home Organization category. Calego has been a leading licensee of the world's biggest brands since 1964 when it secured the rights to The Beatles®, its first licensed brand.

For more information, please visit www.calego.com and www.iFLYluggage.com.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web. Unreal Engine is freely available at unrealengine.com. For more information on the studio, visit epicgames.com and check out @EpicGames.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

Media Enquiries  Ken Mandelkern, Y&R PR   Ken.mandelkern@yr.com 

Epic, Epic Games, and Fortnite and their related logos are registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA (Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.) and elsewhere. 

 


