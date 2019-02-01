Usa 2020, Cory Booker, il Dem stile Obama, annuncia candidatura
Cambium Networks Announces New Standard Factory Warranty on Industry Leading Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi and Switching Equipment

- ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that the standard factory warranty on selected equipment will be extended at no additional charge to customers. This warranty extension applies to the majority of wireless connectivity solutions in the Cambium Networks Wireless Fabric of Connectivity Solutions.

"Network operators expect connectivity solutions that are cost-effective and reliable – we are giving them both," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Cambium Networks. "With a three-year standard warranty on outdoor equipment and a five-year warranty on enterprise indoor Wi-Fi solutions, Cambium Networks is standing behind the performance and reliability of our technology."

"We know Cambium Networks builds highly reliable product. It's one of the reasons we invest in Cambium Networks as the main supplier for our wireless networking requirements, but it is good news to see Cambium Networks protect our investment with the longer standard warranty," said Barry Wilson, Country Manager, Eurona Ireland.

In addition to the extended warranty, Cambium Networks enhances the value proposition of its Wireless Fabric with free cloud based network management services; and for Wi-Fi, free Controller functionality; via cnMaestro™.  There are no annual license renewal or subscription fees for the extensive services available via cnMaestro; which allows you to manage Cambium Network's wireless fabric from node to NOC.  "cnMaestro has been found particularly beneficial by Managed Service providers due to its ability to support multi-tenancy from a single account – allowing MSPs to efficiently and effectively manage their customers' disparate networks through a single pane of glass," said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President of Enterprise Product Management.

"These multi-year warranties reduce my business risk. I also appreciate Cambium Networks' 24x7 call center – it is nice to have a human pick-up a call.  My techs rely on the Cambium Networks Community for new ideas and solutions to old problems.  It really is a complete support solution from Cambium Networks," said Chris Bay, CEO, Bays-ET.

Three Year Warranty on Outdoor Equipment:

Five Year Warranty on Enterprise Indoor Wi-Fi equipment:

Cambium Networks wireless connectivity solutions are available now from the Cambium Networks global resellers listed here.

About Cambium NetworksCambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

Media Contact: Sara Black213.618.1501 sara@bospar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816543/Cambium_Networks_Banner.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/117974/cambium_networks_logo.jpg


