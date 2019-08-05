Cambridge Research Project Proposes New Economic Indicators for 21st Century Progress

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino Ã¨ salvo
Spettacoli

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino Ã¨ salvo

Clima, l'uomo reponsabile delle ondate di caldo record in Europa
Politica

Clima, l'uomo reponsabile delle ondate di caldo record in Europa

Impresa di Zapata: attaversa la Manica volando sul Flyboard
Politica

Impresa di Zapata: attaversa la Manica volando sul Flyboard

Brasile, detenuto tenta fuga vestito e mascherato come la figlia
Politica

Brasile, detenuto tenta fuga vestito e mascherato come la figlia

Il funambolo cammina sul cavo luminoso sopra Civita di Bagnoregio
Cronache

Il funambolo cammina sul cavo luminoso sopra Civita di Bagnoregio

Milano Rogoredo, ad Fs Battisti: "Ecco come diventerÃ  hub fondamentale"
Politica

Milano Rogoredo, ad Fs Battisti: "Ecco come diventerÃ  hub fondamentale"

Record storico per lo skater Brusco: giro da 1.260 gradi
Sport

Record storico per lo skater Brusco: giro da 1.260 gradi

Proteste a Hong Kong: sciopero generale, lacrimogeni sulla folla
Politica

Proteste a Hong Kong: sciopero generale, lacrimogeni sulla folla

Tav, Salvini: "Voto contro Ã¨ sfiducia al Paese"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Voto contro Ã¨ sfiducia al Paese"

Tav, Toninelli: "Mozione non influisce su tenuta Governo"
Politica

Tav, Toninelli: "Mozione non influisce su tenuta Governo"

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€
Roma

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti
Politica

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto

Figlio Salvini Moto d'acqua, capo Polizia Gabrielli: "Verifichiamo se limitazione diritto cronaca"
Politica

Figlio Salvini Moto d'acqua, capo Polizia Gabrielli: "Verifichiamo se limitazione...

Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz
Spettacoli

Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz

Governo, Bonafede: "Bene confronto ma non degeneri in litigio"
Politica

Governo, Bonafede: "Bene confronto ma non degeneri in litigio"

Abbattimento Tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi dÃ  prima picconata durante cerimonia avvio cantiere
Politica

Abbattimento Tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi dÃ  prima picconata durante cerimonia avvio...

Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa dell'amministrazione"
Politica

Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa...

Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti
Politica

Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti


Cambridge Research Project Proposes New Economic Indicators for 21st Century Progress

-

The report recommends focusing on an alternative measurement framework based on the "wealth economy" rather than just GDP: wealth is determined by the access to a range of economic assets people need to fulfil their economic potential and the long-term capacity of the economy to deliver sustainable growth and improving living standards.

The forward-looking element of this new economic framework makes it a better indicator of sustainability in terms of the economy and society as well as the natural environment than annual output or GDP.

This ambitious framework requires measurement of access to six types of economic assets that add up to what is known as comprehensive wealth of the nation.

Commenting on the report, Professor Diane Coyle said: "21st century progress cannot be measured with 20th century statistics. We chose to focus on the wealth economy as a guide to whether or not there is any increase in prosperity because it measures the long-term capacity of an economy to deliver sustained growth and improved living standards. Without measuring changes in these assets there is little prospect of delivering sustainability, in terms of the economy and society as well as the natural environment."

The Cambridge researchers have started with a focus on natural and social capital, as the first steps to developing a comprehensive framework.

Natural capital, which provides the building blocks of all the other forms of capital, is generally in decline.  This poses grave risks for wellbeing.  GDP growth derived from depleting natural capital, which includes water, air, soil, minerals and renewable capital such as forests or marine ecosystems which are prone to collapse, deprives future generations of wellbeing, which is why it is important to measure natural capital.

Covering a first set of research results, the report provides an initial view of the direction of the research, with early indications of findings, including how we could better report on carbon emissions.

Mathew Agarwala, research leader on the project, comments: "Carbon emissions degrade natural capital. This new wealth economy approach forces us to think about adjusting national balance sheets according to the impacts of climate change, alongside contributions to it. Preliminary results indicate that constructing accounts from multiple perspectives – each attributing emissions to a different point on the global supply chain – is the only way to have a comprehensive understanding of the carbon footprints of nations."

Social capital is often referred to as the glue that holds societies together. It encompasses personal relationships, civic engagements and social networks. Without it there can be little or no economic growth. The report argues that trust in fellow citizens and institutions as well as the quality of governance are the result and the cause of productivity growth and higher reported wellbeing.

As a fundamental element of social capital, the formation of trust relies on cumulative experiences of trustworthy interactions with other people or organisations or broader social settings such as shared ethical views, cultural norms and rules.

The research team have performed statistical analyses on European data exploring trust in societies and how this correlates with economies. This showed that overall, trust is highest for people in Scandinavia and lowest for those in Mediterranean and Eastern countries, that it generally increases with income, and that building trust may help boost productivity.

The Wealth Economy project seeks to ultimately augment GDP with a small dashboard recording access to key assets and have been working with many of the biggest environmental economic initiatives from the United Kingdom to the United Nations.

Dimitri Zenghelis, Wealth Economy project leader, said: "Statistics are the lens through which we observe the economy: policymakers, businesses and individuals change their behaviour in response to the picture they see through that lens. Our statistical tools need to be fit for capturing value in an uncertain and rapidly changing world where decisions today will lock in our ability to prosper in the future."

The Wealth Economy project is supported by LetterOne.

The report has been written by:

Diane Coyle – Bennett Professor of Public Policy, University of CambridgeDimitri Zenghelis – Project Leader Matthew Agarwala – Research LeaderMarco Felici – Research AssistantJulia Wdowin – Research AssistantSaite Lu – Research Assistant

For more information and interviews, please contact:

Michael Bodanskymichael.bodansky@freuds.com+44(0)203-003-6544 / +44(0)7766-341-736

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956353/Measuring_wealth_delivering_prosperity.pdfLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956344/Cambridge_research_project_Logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Schiffer senza veli. LE FOTO

MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO
Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.