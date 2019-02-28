Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura
Politica

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione
Cronache

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook
Economia

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma
Politica

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi
Spettacoli

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?
Politica

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"
Politica

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri
Politica

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z
Economia

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"
Spettacoli

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"
Politica

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio
Cronache

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2
Economia

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi
Politica

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"
Spettacoli

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro
Scienza e tecnologia

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana
Cronache

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco
Spettacoli

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi
Politica

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto
Economia

Canfor Closes VIDA Group of Sweden Acquisition

- "We are excited to welcome the VIDA team to Canfor and we are looking forward to working with VIDA to develop our business on a global scale," said Don Kayne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canfor. "We respect VIDA's team, the quality of the wood products they produce, their strong customer relationships, and most importantly the value of the VIDA brand worldwide."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. In addition, assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based include the timely receipt of regulatory approvals and no adverse regulatory decisions, the timely and successful integration of the Company and VIDA AB and the accuracy and completeness of the information provided to the Company in respect of VIDA AB. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that the anticipated strategic benefits and synergies will be realized in their entirety, in part or at all. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas.  Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest producers of market northern bleached softwood kraft pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper.  Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP.

Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Director, Corporate Communications, 1 (604) 661-5225, communications@canfor.com; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Strategy, 1 (604) 661-5441, Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com

 


