Spazio, l'ultima conferenza di Paolo Nespoli come astronauta
Innovare, comunicare, motivare: la rete consolare del futuro
La manovra al Colle, in Aula tra un mese
Michelle Hunziker vampiro contro la violenza sulle donne
Poste Italiane e Cdp portano a scuola la cultura del risparmio
Il Presidente Mattarella incontra Conte, Di Maio e Salvini al Consiglio Supremo di Difesa
"Chi ha ucciso cinema italiano?" Se lo chiede VirzÃ¬ con nuovo film 'Notti Magiche' FOCUS
"Il cancro ha giÃ  perso", l'oncologo Michele Maio spiega perchÃ©
FORUMAutoMotive 2018: Franco Fenoglio Presidente AD Scania Italia
Manovra, Messina: nessuna fuga capitali da Italia e non ci sarÃ 
Tg montecitorio, la giornata politica
Nasce Charleston ispirata dalla 2CV
Le immagini dell'incidente di volo del presidente del Leicester
Harry e Meghan in Nuova Zelanda, e il principe parla in maori
Poste, Miur e Cdp lanciano il progetto ''Il risparmio che fa scuola''
Oggi tregua ma per ponte Ognissanti arriva nuova ondata maltempo
A Viareggio nasce l'Accademia per Yacht Personal Trainer
Segreteria Cgil, Landini: "Ho accettato ma non ci ho dormito la notte"
Assolta Asia Bibi, proteste degli islamisti in Pakistan, immagini
''Dateci la Tav'', la protesta di FI in aula alla Camera durante question time con Tria
Capua BioServices Completes Expansion of GMP Manufacturing Capabilities

- Capua BioServices, Europe's largest, independent provider of high quality services in microbial contract development and manufacturing services for pharma and food industry, has announced the completion of the renovation of one of the recovery and purification plants, at its facility in Capua, Italy.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777068/Capua_Logo.jpg )

In order to continuously add value to its growing customer base, Capua BioServices has designed its entire facility to be remarkably flexible; from lab - to development - to commercial production scale. This specific investment to renew this existing plant, is focused on further increasing its multi-purpose manufacturing capabilities for pharma-grade manufacturing. The strength of this new set up is that it can be used to process - via an integrated state-of-the-art modular tangential-flow-filtration system - serval thousands of litres to tens of thousands of litres in a very time- and space-efficient manner, still leaving further room for expansion.

"We are very happy that our shareholder, Livia Group, is supporting our investment in this field. There is a strong commitment from us to increasingly support the developers of advanced therapies throughout the dynamics of clinical development, while navigating towards seamless transition to commercial production," said Sabine Decker, Chief Operating Officer of Capua BioServices. "We are convinced that with this refurbishment and expansion of this installation which will house a large diversity of unit operations, we can provide a broader offer to our customers and assist them to rapidly deliver clinical candidates to patients."

Capua BioServices  

Capua BioServices is a global provider of high-quality services in the field of custom microbial process development and manufacturing. Capua offers dedicated solutions for the process development and manufacturing of proteins, enzymes, antibodies/fragments and specialty compounds for applications in pharmaceutical and food markets.

As the largest, independent, beta-lactam free microbial contract manufacturing facility in Europe, it has an extensive experience in working with a variety of bacterial, yeast and fungal systems. Located near Naples, in the south of Italy, it has a total fermentation capacity of about 1400 m3 spread over two separate fermentation areas. 

Capua has dedicated areas for pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as food-grade manufacturing and complies to cGMP (FDA and EMA approved), GFSI (FSSC 22.000) and ISO standards (14001).


