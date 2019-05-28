Carbon Capture on the Clean Energy Agenda for World Ministers

Clima, Greta Thumberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente
Politica

Clima, Greta Thumberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente

Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola
Spettacoli

Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola

Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro

Europee, Landini: â€œDitelo a Salvini che crescere non vuol dire ingrassare, non bastano i votiâ€
Politica

Europee, Landini: â€œDitelo a Salvini che crescere non vuol dire ingrassare, non bastano...

Europee, a Bruxelles primo summit con i leader del Ppe
Politica

Europee, a Bruxelles primo summit con i leader del Ppe

Ambiente, il fiume Sarno in Campania invaso dalla plastica
Cronache

Ambiente, il fiume Sarno in Campania invaso dalla plastica

Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa
Politica

Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa

La pioggia non ferma la festa del concerto Radio Italia Live
Spettacoli

La pioggia non ferma la festa del concerto Radio Italia Live

Comunali, la neo sindaca leghista di CodognÃ¨ arriva a cavallo in Municipio
Politica

Comunali, la neo sindaca leghista di CodognÃ¨ arriva a cavallo in Municipio

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Battere pugni su tavolo Ue modo peggoiore per trattare"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Battere pugni su tavolo Ue modo peggoiore per trattare"

Salvini: "Di Maio e' stato tra i primi a complimentarsi, non mi permetto di entrare in vicende M5s"
Politica

Salvini: "Di Maio e' stato tra i primi a complimentarsi, non mi permetto di entrare in...

Salvini: "Voto degli italiani chiaro, loro dettano agenda"
Politica

Salvini: "Voto degli italiani chiaro, loro dettano agenda"

Roberto Bolle principe ottocentesco a Gran ballo all'Ambrosiana
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle principe ottocentesco a Gran ballo all'Ambrosiana

Flat tax, Salvini: "30 miliardi di euro per farla"
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini: "30 miliardi di euro per farla"

Pd, Cuperlo: "Chi ha votato la Lega in Sardegna non ha finito le medie"
Politica

Pd, Cuperlo: "Chi ha votato la Lega in Sardegna non ha finito le medie"

MPS lancia iniziativa su Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special
Economia

MPS lancia iniziativa su Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special

BienNolo chiude con 8mila visitatori: "Un successo"
Culture

BienNolo chiude con 8mila visitatori: "Un successo"

Infografica - Eletti Parlamento Ue tra curiositÃ  e nuovi ingressi
Politica

Infografica - Eletti Parlamento Ue tra curiositÃ  e nuovi ingressi

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana
Politica

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer
Spettacoli

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer


Carbon Capture on the Clean Energy Agenda for World Ministers

- During CEM, CCS will be championed by the likes of Rick Perry, the US Secretary of Energy; Fatih Birol the head of the International Energy Agency; Michal Krutyka the Minister of Energy for Poland and President of COP24; among others in two primary events on Wednesday May 29th at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Internationally there is recognition that definitive action is needed to support the world's ability to tackle the climate crisis. Large-scale CCS is action that facilitates deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).  The International CCS Knowledge Centre spearheads the open sharing of CCS best practices, globally. With the hosting of a high-level panel discussion on cost and risk reduction, the offering of a pavilion dedicated to CCS at CEM's Innovation Showcase, as well as a tour of SaskPower's Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility in Saskatchewan, Canada for delegates on the heels of CEM, the International CCS Knowledge Centre is underscoring that if the world is serious about emission reduction, then it better be serious about CCS.

Despite its proven success and accessibility, CCS has suffered a perception of high cost and thus lack of investment. With the advent of innovation toward second generation[2] in the technology, costs are shown to plummet by 67%, per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) captured, opening opportunities for investment. During CEM, CCS events will have a focus on the key conditions needed to attract financing for the next wave of CCS projects.

CEM's designated CCUS Initiative kicks off the discussions on CCS with a ministerial session, titled: Accelerating CCUS Together - Financing a key piece of the clean energy puzzle. This will be followed by an in-depth exploration of hurdles and possibilities in a panel discussion co-hosted by the International CCS Knowledge Centre and ClearPath, titled: Advancing CCUS - A Deep Dive on Cost & Risk Reductions.

Quote

"At the International CCS Knowledge Centre, we are proud to showcase CCS for its critical role in reducing GHGs in a way that actively supports global climate goals as well as helps ensure stable economies. CCS is proven, reliable and now cheaper. It is ready and designed for the world."-          Mike Monea, President & CEO, International CCS Knowledge Centre

For a full listing of CCS events at CEM, click here.

1 CCS is considered essential in three of the four pathways to keep global warming within 1.5oC – in the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Global Warming of 1.5 Degrees Celsius

2 The Shand CCS Feasibility Study, 2nd generation study, shows that compared to the Boundary Dam 3 CCS project (BD3), a CCS system at Shand could see capture capital cost reductions of 67% per tonne of CO2 captured as well as 92% in potential savings to plant integration capital cost

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

List of Speakers at CCS Events at CEM

 

What is Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS / CCUS)?

CCS is a clean technology that when operated at large scale, captures significant amounts of CO2 emission before they are released into the atmosphere. The capture process can be applied on industries such as steel, cement, and energy, like, coal and natural gas to support vast cuts in emissions. Storage or utilization and storage refer to downstream placement of the captured CO2 – for large quantities CO2 is permanent stored in very deep geological formation, such as sandstone or depleted oil fields. For more info, IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme (IEAGHG):  What is CCS?

About the International CCS Knowledge Centre (Knowledge Centre): Operating since 2016 under the direction of an independent board, Knowledge Centre was established by BHP and SaskPower with a mandate to advance the global understanding and deployment of large-scale CCS to reduce global GHG emissions. The Knowledge Centre provides the know-how to implement large-scale CCS projects as well as CCS optimization through the base learnings from both the fully-integrated Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility and the comprehensive second-generation CCS study, known as the Shand CCS Feasibility Study.  For more info: https://ccsknowledge.com/

Jodi Woollam, Head of Communications & Media Relations, jwoollam@ccsknowledge.com, T: +1-306-565-5956 / M: +1-306-520-3710; ccsknowledge.com, +1.306.565.(KNOW)5669 / 198 - 10 Research Drive / Regina, SK S4S 7J7  Canada

 


in evidenza
Dalle boutique gym al BodyPump La nuova tendenza è il fit & fun

Costume

Dalle boutique gym al BodyPump
La nuova tendenza è il fit & fun

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.