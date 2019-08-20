Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Tops New 2019 CBI Index Yet Again, FT Publication Shows

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che...

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti

MartedÃ¬ 20 agosto la resa dei conti nel governo gialloverde
Politica

MartedÃ¬ 20 agosto la resa dei conti nel governo gialloverde

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone
Politica

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita
Politica

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change
Politica

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte
Politica

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"
Spettacoli

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi
Cronache

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa
Cronache

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo
Politica

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni
Spettacoli

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia
Sport

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni
Cronache

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"
Politica

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"


Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Tops New 2019 CBI Index Yet Again, FT Publication Shows

-

A total of 13 countries were examined in this year's study, carried out by independent researcher James McKay: Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cyprus, Dominica, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Turkey, and Vanuatu. Overall, the central industry trends of transparency, experience, and enhanced security saw the Caribbean nations carry their success from past years into 2019, outperforming their peers in five out of seven pillars.

Dominica emerged once more as the country with the world's best citizenship by investment programme, combining extensive due diligence with efficiency, speed, affordability, and reliability. St Kitts and Nevis maintained its upward trajectory regarding visa-free and visa-on-arrival offering and demonstrated its commitment to enhanced due diligence. Grenada also increased emphasis on programme due diligence but benefited most from its improved citizenship timeline. St Lucia surpassed Antigua and Barbuda for the first time, the southern island improving its scores under freedom of movement, citizenship timeline and due diligence.

Demand for Caribbean citizenship continues to grow, as high net worth individuals' needs are shifting. "A lot of Middle Easterners don't want to come to the US, just as Europeans don't want to come to the UK anymore because of Brexit," according to the CEO of a major global private bank. Some critics imply that CBI applicants are largely migrating individuals who have broken strict exchange controls at home, but the private banker explains that most clients from politically volatile jurisdictions such as those in the Middle East and Africa are seeking CBI as a plan C or D in case of an "escalation of insecurity or an outright war."

PWM Editor Yuri Bender says that "wealthy individuals and their families seek second citizenship for a number of reasons, while the benefits for nations offering CBI schemes can be considerable." Indeed, from the host country's perspective, transparency and accountability of CBI funds took centre stage this year. The 2019 CBI Index notes that the countries that demonstrated how native citizens are benefitting from CBI receipts inspired more trust and appeal among investors.

In 2019, the CBI Index also provided a platform for tax and legal experts to discuss the distinction between citizenship and the duty to pay tax. Specialists from Ernst & Young, Smith and Williamson, and Queen's Counsel Balraj Bhatia unanimously agreed that citizenship and residency confer different sets of rights and obligations on individuals. FACT Due Diligence CEO, Kieron Sharp, details why "thorough due diligence is the cornerstone of the citizenship by investment industry," beyond the obvious reputational and security implications.

The full 2019 CBI Index report is now available for free download on www.cbiindex.com .

About the CBI INDEX

The CBI Index is a comprehensive study into all active, government legislated citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes in the world. Published annually by the Professional Wealth Management magazine – a publication from the Financial Times, it offers individuals and entities a practical guide to the different CBI programmes and their comparative strengths. Since its first edition in 2017, the CBI Index has become the industry's most reliable and user-friendly independent source of information on today's programmes, the key issues shaping investor interest, and the future direction of citizenship by investment.

Contacts: info@cbiindex.com www.cbiindex.com

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962639/2019_CBI_Index___A_Guide_to_Global_Citizenship___www_cbiindex_com_Infographic.jpg

 


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.